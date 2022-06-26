Skip to main content
Deadly vehicle fire on Interstate 94 west of Fargo under investigation

The victim's age and name have not been released.

Authorities in eastern North Dakota are investigating after a person died after being pulled from a burning vehicle on Interstate 94. 

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound side I-94 near mile marker 313 near the small town of Buffalo, which is west of Fargo. 

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies and the Buffalo Quick Response Unit extracted the lone person in the vehicle and attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. 

Traffic along eastbound I-94 was temporarily blocked for Sanford AirMed, but has since reopened. 

The incident is under investigation. 

