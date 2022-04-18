Skip to main content
Death of 19-year-old under investigation in Kandiyohi County

It's being treated as a possible overdose death.

Authorities are investigating a possible overdose death of a 19-year-old woman late Saturday. 

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, responders were called to a residence near New London on Saturday night on a report of an unconscious woman. 

Emergency medical services were also dispatched and the woman was later pronounced dead. She was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey. 

"An investigation into the death was started with a possible cause of the death being related to the overdose from a suspected illegal narcotic," the sheriff's office stated in a press release. 

The name of the victim will be released at a later time. 

