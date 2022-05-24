Death of man found inside Minneapolis apartment ruled homicide

Skip to main content
The death of a man who was found inside an apartment in Minneapolis on Sunday has been ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. 

Eric Andre Lamont David, 52, was found dead at 504 Ridgewood Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday, May 22. He died of "multiple sharp force injuries," the medical examiner announced. 

Late Monday night, following the medical examiner's news release of David's death, Minneapolis Police Department issued a release about the incident, saying they were alerted to a dead person in an apartment and officers found evidence that "indicated that the male had died prior to May 22." 

Police initially said the death was "suspicious" before the medical examiner ruled it a homicide. It marks the 36th death classified as a homicide in Minneapolis this year. 

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-800-222-8477. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

