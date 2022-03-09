Death of Minnesota mother-of-4 boys ruled 'suspicious'

Police in Cloquet are investigating what it says is the "suspicious" death of a woman.

The Cloquet Police Department says its officers and officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department were called to the 900 block of Trettel Lane for a medical reason at approximately 7:24 a.m. on March 3.

Police arrived at the scene and found a woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation is active and her death "is being considered suspicious."

The woman has since been identified by family as Amanda R. Cadotte, who leaves behind four children, all boys, ages 17, 12, 7 and 6.

"We would like to keep the four boys together but we need help to make this happen," wrote Chris Roehl, who identified herself as Cadotte's mother, in the GoFundMe campaign.

"My husband and I want to make sure these boys will succeed in the future. I know Amanda cannot physically be here to enjoy the children's milestones but I pray she smiles from heaven as they reach milestones in their lives."

As of this writing, the GoFundMe had generated just over $3,000 of a $100,000 goal.