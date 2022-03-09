Skip to main content
Death of Minnesota mother-of-4 boys ruled 'suspicious'

Death of Minnesota mother-of-4 boys ruled 'suspicious'

The woman found dead on March 3 has been identified as the mother of four boys.

Credit: GoFundMe

The woman found dead on March 3 has been identified as the mother of four boys.

Police in Cloquet are investigating what it says is the "suspicious" death of a woman. 

The Cloquet Police Department says its officers and officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department were called to the 900 block of Trettel Lane for a medical reason at approximately 7:24 a.m. on March 3. 

Police arrived at the scene and found a woman who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation is active and her death "is being considered suspicious." 

The woman has since been identified by family as Amanda R. Cadotte, who leaves behind four children, all boys, ages 17, 12, 7 and 6. 

"We would like to keep the four boys together but we need help to make this happen," wrote Chris Roehl, who identified herself as Cadotte's mother, in the GoFundMe campaign

"My husband and I want to make sure these boys will succeed in the future. I know Amanda cannot physically be here to enjoy the children's milestones but I pray she smiles from heaven as they reach milestones in their lives."

As of this writing, the GoFundMe had generated just over $3,000 of a $100,000 goal. 

Next Up

Amanda Cadotte
MN News

Death of Minnesota mother-of-4 boys ruled 'suspicious'

The woman found dead on March 3 has been identified as the mother of four boys.

41911616902_b51cab74b9_k
MN News

Minneapolis man who impersonated FBI agent sentenced to prison

He falsely said he was investigating terrorism.

target zero
MN Shopping

Target reveals product collection that reduces waste

Target Zero is available in stores and online.

Duluth
MN News

Duluth t-shirt and souvenir shop owner imprisoned for tax evasion

The 57-year-old owned and operated several shops in the Canal Park tourist zone.

North Memorial Air Care
MN News

Teen airlifted to North Memorial after being shot in the chest

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

incarnation catholic church fire
MN News

Historic south Minneapolis church damaged in early morning fire

The cause of the fire at the Church of the Incarnation is under investigation.

ice castles new brighton 2022 press release closing
Minnesota Life

Ice Castles announce final weekend of 2022

You've got a couple more days to visit before it starts to melt.

chad davis flickr may 28 2020 george floyd unrest
MN News

Damning report slams MPD, Frey, city leaders for response to George Floyd riots

An audit found the response was uncoordinated, disorganized and plagued with poor communication.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers' return gives Vikings freedom to take long-term approach

Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he's returning for 2022.

Gas prices
MN News

Walz, 5 other Dem governors call on Congress to suspend federal gas tax

The federal tax on unleaded gasoline is 18.4 cents.

Harold Wassather
MN News

Charges: Motley man killed girlfriend, kept her body in trailer

He fatally assaulted her and then left her in their trailer for days, according to charges.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith suspect vehicle
MN News

Minnesota BCA seeks help locating car connected to 9-year-old's death

The vehicle hasn't been seen for nearly a year.

Related

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Death of female in small town in central MN under investigation

The identity of the victim has not been released.

MN News

Sheriff: Woman's death ruled suspicious, husband arrested

The man has been booked into the Brown County Jail.

police tape
MN News

Suspicious death at veterans home in Cloquet

The called reported an "unwanted person" in their residence early Tuesday morning.

police lights
MN News

Death of 29-year-old woman in Crystal ruled 'suspicious'

A person of interested was located, according to police.

Kellie Jo Anderson
MN News

MN woman charged for death of boy she was planning to adopt

The 35-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder, with intent.

AmericInn Mora
MN News

Charges: Man killed girlfriend, ran naked from AmericInn hotel

The victim was found dead with a bag over her head, authorities say.

MN News

Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Maple Grove

The woman found dead inside a single-family residence.

Fardoussa Abdillahi
MN News

Charges: St. Cloud mother killed baby, placed him in dumpster

The 4-month-old baby was found by officers on Sunday morning.