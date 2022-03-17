Death of mom whose disappearance sparked long search was an accident

Skip to main content
Death of mother whose disappearance sparked monthslong search was an accident

The Midwest Medical Examiner has ruled Ashley Carlson's death accidental.

The death of a 33-year-old Wisconsin mother-of-four whose disappearance sparked two months of searching was an accident, a medical examiner has ruled.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday issued its ruling on the death of Ashley Carlson, whose body was found near Lake Lena in Pine County in late November.

She had been last seen in the Hinckley area on September 24, with her rental car later found submerged in Grace Lake, with her personal belongings inside.

This in turn led to more than 20 ground, water, and drone searches being carried out in the area.

According to the medical examiner, Carlson became injured when she was caught in a tree, with her cause of death ruled as being from the "combined effects of methamphetamine and positional asphyxia."

