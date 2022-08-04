Skip to main content
Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

Jes Edeburn is an English teacher at Edina High School.

Jes Edeburn is an English teacher at Edina High School.

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week.

Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.

He leaves behind his wife, Jes Edeburn, and son, Bennett. 

The fundraiser was launched by the Edina High School English Department on behalf of Jes, who is an English teacher at the school. As of Thursday, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $20,000 of its $25,000 goal.

"Jes pours so much love into everything she does: marriage, motherhood, teaching, coaching, and being there for her family and friends. Please join us in showering her with love and giving her hope in this dark time," the GoFundMe reads, noting that Dallas and Jes married a year and a half ago and welcomed their son to the world in February. 

"My entire body, especially my heart, is aching, but the outpouring of support I've received proved I'm not the only one. Dallas was loved tremendously, and it's because he himself was larger than life," Jes wrote in a Facebook post

Just weeks after getting married, Dallas was involved in the highly publicized high-speed crash during a police chase in October 2021. He was helped out of his totaled squad vehicle by two officers just seconds before it burst into flames. 

Dallas Edeburn's totaled squad vehicle after the October 2021 high-speed crash. 

The crash left him recovering from a broken kneecap, broken toe, fractured ribs, a bruised lung and a head injury, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the Ramsey County Deputies' Federation. 

"Jes cared for him as he recovered from his injuries, being the relentless cheerleader for him that she has always been for her friends, family, and students," the GoFundMe explains. 

Dallas was back on duty full-time prior to his Aug. 1 death. 

“Our hearts go out to Dallas’ wife, family, and friends. He was larger than life, both in his physical presence and his service to Ramsey County," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

