Death toll from Iowa tornadoes rises to 7, including 2 kids

Death toll from Iowa tornadoes rises to 7, including 2 children

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in Madison County.

Credit: Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney

The death toll from the tornado-producing storm that hit Iowa on Saturday evening has risen to seven, authorities have said.

There have been six confirmed deaths in Madison County – four adults and two children – where it's believed an EF-3 tornado hit in the area of Winterset, causing massive damage.

Four others were injured in Madison County, three seriously, while search and rescue efforts are continuing Sunday morning.

A further death has been confirmed in Lucas County, where KCCI Des Moines reports there was "significant damage" south and east of Chariton.

The National Weather Service-Des Moines says there were at least three thunderstorms producing tornadoes, though it's unknown as of Sunday morning how many tornadoes happened. 

"When they say a tornado sounds like a freight train, it really is true," said Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney, who shared video and photos of the storm with Bring Me The News.

Tunney estimates that the tornado was about a mile from her as she took video of it from her house in Winterset, describing it to Bring Me The News as a wide tornado.

"I didn’t realize how big it was when I was filming it. Then I saw [someone's post] of how big it was," she said, noting that the damage path through Winterset is only about a quarter mile from her home. 

A disaster proclamation has been issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds for Madison County.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” she said. "Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured. Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need – they already are."

