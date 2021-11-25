Deaths of twin fetuses after woman was shot ruled a double homicide

The deaths of twin fetusus after a woman was shot in the abdomen in Minneapolis have been ruled a double homicide.

Minneapolis Police Department says the incident saw a woman shot in the area of 23rd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. on September 18.

The victim arrived at North Memorial Medical Center a short time later with a serious gunshot wound in the torso.

The woman survived the shooting, but was 8-9 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn twin fetusus did not survive.

They have been listed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as "Keys, Fetus #1 and #2," with authorities confirming Wednesday their deaths are considered homicides.

The woman told police that she was standing outside in the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North when she heard gunfire, and then realized she'd been shot.

An investigation into the shooting has been launched, with no arrests made so far.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit them online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.