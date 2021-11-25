Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Deaths of twin fetuses after woman was shot in abdomen ruled a double homicide
Publish date:

Deaths of twin fetuses after woman was shot in abdomen ruled a double homicide

The woman was shot in the abdomen in mid-September.
Author:

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

The woman was shot in the abdomen in mid-September.

The deaths of twin fetusus after a woman was shot in the abdomen in Minneapolis have been ruled a double homicide.

Minneapolis Police Department says the incident saw a woman shot in the area of 23rd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. on September 18.

The victim arrived at North Memorial Medical Center a short time later with a serious gunshot wound in the torso.

The woman survived the shooting, but was 8-9 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn twin fetusus did not survive.

They have been listed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as "Keys, Fetus #1 and #2," with authorities confirming Wednesday their deaths are considered homicides.

The woman told police that she was standing outside in the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North when she heard gunfire, and then realized she'd been shot.

An investigation into the shooting has been launched, with no arrests made so far.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit them online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Next Up

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Deaths of twin fetuses after woman was shot ruled a double homicide

The woman was shot in the abdomen in mid-September.

ambulance
MN News

Three people found dead in Fridley residence, investigation launched

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville

The Gophers are establishing momentum early in the season.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Ant's massive slam leads Timberwolves to fifth straight win

The dunk didn't count, but provided the highlight of the night.

Cam Talbot / Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

WIld arrive late, Cam Talbot stays on point to beat Devils

Despite a 30-minute delay, the Wild picked up a 3-2 victory.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 4.10.54 PM
MN News

Appeal to find 35-year-old missing from Oak Grove home

Police say he's not believed to be in danger.

vote, election
MN News

7 MN Republicans urge states to audit 2020 election results

There has been no evidence of significant fraud in any single U.S. state.

child vaccine pexels
MN Coronavirus

How many MN kids age 5-11 have received a COVID vaccine dose?

The governor says the state has one of the highest child vaccination rates in the U.S.

police lights
MN News

Seven juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Woodbury

Woodbury authorities have issued a warning following a spate of auto thefts.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

1 dead after driver crashes into stalled vehicle on shoulder

The vehicle stopped on the side of the road was unoccupied at the time.

Thanksgiving
Minnesota Life

MDH has tips for how to handle vaccine talk at the Thanksgiving table

That's ... interesting.

Everson Griffen Vikings dot com
MN Vikings

Update: Vikings say Griffen is out of his home, 'getting the care he needs'

After hours in his residence, the 33-year-old exited "without incident," the team said.

Related

minneapolis police
MN News

MPD addresses 'widespread rumors' about Halloween homicide

Police say misinformation has led to threats and harassment.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Death of woman found injured in Bloomington street ruled homicide

The 26-year-old died shortly after arriving at HCMC.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

MN News

Double homicide victims identified as mother and daughter

No arrests have been made in the double killing.

Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 8.12.53 AM
MN News

Man killed, woman shot in St. Paul's 27th homicide of 2019

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

MN News

Woman shot dead on Thanksgiving Day in north Minneapolis

The woman was in grave condition when police arrived at the scene.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2020-05-05 at 9.51.37 AM
MN News

Woman gravely injured after car is shot at, crashes into tree

It happened on Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis.