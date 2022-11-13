Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger

A deer was struck by a vehicle and launched through the windshield of an oncoming car, fatally striking a passenger in southern Minnesota.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday on 555th Ave. near 235th St. in rural Austin. Deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a Ford Escape that had a damaged windshield and roof, with a 58-year-old Austin woman injured in the passenger seat.

The driver of the Escape told deputies that they were traveling north on 555th Ave. when a southbound car hit a deer, with the impact launching the deer through their windshield and into the passenger.

The woman was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where she died. Her identity has not been released.