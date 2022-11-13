Skip to main content
Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger

Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger

The deer was struck around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow of MN State Patrol, Twitter

The deer was struck around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

A deer was struck by a vehicle and launched through the windshield of an oncoming car, fatally striking a passenger in southern Minnesota. 

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Thursday on 555th Ave. near 235th St. in rural Austin. Deputies arrived at the crash scene to find a Ford Escape that had a damaged windshield and roof, with a 58-year-old Austin woman injured in the passenger seat. 

The driver of the Escape told deputies that they were traveling north on 555th Ave. when a southbound car hit a deer, with the impact launching the deer through their windshield and into the passenger. 

The woman was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where she died. Her identity has not been released. 

Next Up

Beware deer.
MN News

Deer hit by car is launched into oncoming vehicle, killing passenger

The deer was struck around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

police lights
MN News

One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury

Police say suspect and victim are known to each other.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 6.31.39 PM
MN News

Police claim of 'Narcan-resistant' drug in Bloomington under scrutiny

Bloomington's police chief announced the seizure of synthetic opioids on Thursday.

unsplash semi truck crop
MN News

Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck

The crash happened in southwestern Minnesota Friday evening.

Penny's Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Penny's Coffee closes both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'

The coffee shop business was co-founded by Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 10.25.55 PM
MN News

Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze

The first sign of winter weather in the Twin Cities prompted dozens of crashes.

Lucas Didden
MN News

Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man

Lucas Dudden had been reported missing on Halloween.

PuppiesSavedCambridge
MN Lifestyle

Abandoned puppies saved by a Good Samaritan, an animal rescue, and a veteran

The puppies were seen being dumped out of someone's vehicle in Cambridge.

LakesAreaPD
MN News

Alleged jewelry thief in Chisago City leads police on pursuit before arrest

The stolen earrings are estimated to be valued between $15,000-$20,000.

JBSTurkeyValleyFarmsGoogle
MN News

Feds: Sanitation service used children to clean MN meat plants

Three total locations are accused of illegally employing minors, among other things.

Shake shack
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack's 5th Twin Cities location to open next week

It will be opening at Rosedale Center on Nov. 18.

Related

MN News

Passenger killed in crash after vehicle hits a deer in Maplewood

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the east metro city.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Garbage truck driver killed in rollover in southern Minnesota

The crash happened on Interstate 90 near Austin.

MN News

Teen fatally struck by car while flagging down vehicle for help

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

state patrol
MN News

1 dead after driver loses control of car, enters oncoming lane

It resulted in a T-bone crash on the northern Minnesota highway.

MN News

Teenage bicyclist hit and killed by car in Monticello

The boy was struck by a vehicle on the south side of town.

MN News

Brainerd man hit and killed by vehicle on central MN highway

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Screen Shot 2019-08-02 at 10.06.51 AM
MN News

Pedestrian hit and killed on highway in St. Cloud

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

Highway 169
MN News

Driver of wrong-way vehicle killed in crash on Highway 169

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.