Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota.

The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The Airbus A320 that skidded off the taxiway was Delta Air Lines flight 1819, which arrived at MSP from Los Cabos, Mexico.

FAA information shows that a ground stop for all runways was initiated at 7:02 p.m. and was set to expire at 8:30 p.m., but freezing drizzle has since kept them closed, with incoming aircraft being diverted.

Nick Benson, who runs the popular Minneapolis/St. Paul Aviation Spotting group on Facebook, announced at about 8:15 p.m. that at least 31 flights had been diverted due to icy runaways at MSP.

Bring Me The News has reached out to MSP Airport and Delta for more information.