Skip to main content
Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

No injuries have been reported.

Credit: @Mevs13

No injuries have been reported.

A ground stop was initiated at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night after a Delta jet slid off a taxiway amid a winter storm that dumped heavy snow and freezing rain on Minnesota. 

The pilots landed the aircraft from safely and then skidded off the taxiway around 6:40 p.m. The Airbus A320 that skidded off the taxiway was Delta Air Lines flight 1819, which arrived at MSP from Los Cabos, Mexico.

FAA information shows that a ground stop for all runways was initiated at 7:02 p.m. and was set to expire at 8:30 p.m., but freezing drizzle has since kept them closed, with incoming aircraft being diverted.

Nick Benson, who runs the popular Minneapolis/St. Paul Aviation Spotting group on Facebook, announced at about 8:15 p.m. that at least 31 flights had been diverted due to icy runaways at MSP. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to MSP Airport and Delta for more information. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 8.27.50 PM
MN News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

No injuries have been reported.

snow
MN Weather

MN school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Snow will continue throughout Wednesday, hitting the Twin Cities particularly hard.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 4.57.59 PM
MN Lifestyle

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

The most Minnesotan thing ever?

WrongWayVidCrashTaser
MN News

Watch: State troopers use Taser twice on wrong-way driver after crash

The suspect was arrested at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 2.51.34 PM
MN News

2 killed in New Year's Day snowmobile crash near Cambridge

A tragic snowmobile crash has left two dead in the Isanti County community.

DSC_8594
MN News

Walz: ‘Era of gridlock’ is over; Minnesota Legislature begins 2023 session

Lawmakers are back at the Capitol. Here's what Minnesotans can expect in 2023.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 1.33.57 PM
MN News

Crashes, spinouts mounting as heavy snow blankets Twin Cities

Heavy snow is making travel nigh-on impossible Tuesday.

Bob Biesterfeld
MN Business

Fortune 500 company C. H. Robinson announces shock CEO departure

Bob Biesterfeld stepped down as president and CEO effective Dec. 31.

ZaeliaFollansbeeGoFundMe
WI News

Tragedy as 6-year-old girl killed in River Falls house fire

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 9.25.23 AM
MN News

Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine

Police say three people were arrested.

SnowCoveredRoadsSWMNMnDOT
MN News

MnDOT issues 'no travel advisory' in southwestern Minnesota

It's due to heavy snow and strong winds, causing reduced visibility.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 12.30.24 PM
MN News

BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota

Chloe Garcia, 17, was reported missing on Nov. 9, 2022.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 9.34.43 AM
MN News

Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

An aviation enthusiast caught the moment on video.

Delta
MN News

Charges: Delta pilot was in cockpit at MSP Airport after drinking

Tests revealed the pilot was above the legal flying limit.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta Air Lines adds 7 more routes from MSP Airport

All seven will be available as soon as February 2023 for some and June 2023 for others.

Delta CRJ 200
MN News

Plane lands safely after engine issue on descent to Rapid City from MSP

The flight landed safely Sunday night.

MSP airport
MN News

Police investigating after large fight caught on video at MSP Airport

People threw punches, broke chairs and tossed stanchions during the incident.

MSP airport
MN Travel

MSP Airport preparing for influx of travelers this summer

Airlines are re-starting routes at MSP this summer as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

MN News

Intoxicated Delta pilot arrested before flight out of MSP Airport

The pilot was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

airport security
MN Coronavirus

MSP Airport will require face masks be worn in public spaces

Airlines already require travelers wear masks on planes.