Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County

A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.

According to the sheriff's office, police had been called at 12:52 a.m. to a report that the man "was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."

Police reportedly spoke with the man when they arrived, and he agreed to go to hospital for an evaluation.

But as they waited for the ambulance, police say "the man ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife," fleeing the home and "ran into the neighborhood," prompting police to set up a perimeter.

Per the Wright County Sheriff's Office:

"A short time later, the man confronted deputies in a neighboring backyard. Two deputies attempted to TASE the subject but it was not successful. While in close proximity to the deputies, he physically threatened them with the knife. Two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the subject."

The man died at North Memorial Hospital a short time after arriving.

The deputies who shot him have been placed on administrative leave, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension now investigating.