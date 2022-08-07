Skip to main content
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County

Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County

Police claim the man, who had allegedly been experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife.

Google Streetview

Police claim the man, who had allegedly been experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife.

A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.

According to the sheriff's office, police had been called at 12:52 a.m. to a report that the man "was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."

Police reportedly spoke with the man when they arrived, and he agreed to go to hospital for an evaluation.

But as they waited for the ambulance, police say "the man ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife," fleeing the home and "ran into the neighborhood," prompting police to set up a perimeter.

Per the Wright County Sheriff's Office:

"A short time later, the man confronted deputies in a neighboring backyard. Two deputies attempted to TASE the subject but it was not successful. While in close proximity to the deputies, he physically threatened them with the knife. Two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the subject."

The man died at North Memorial Hospital a short time after arriving.

The deputies who shot him have been placed on administrative leave, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension now investigating.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-07 at 11.43.15 AM
MN News

Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County

Police claim the man, who had allegedly been experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday

The other drive involved in the crash, a 75-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.

ATV
MN News

Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3

The crash occurred in Lake Lillian Saturday night.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after being found shot at Minneapolis' 38th and Chicago

Responders were called to the scene early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-08-07 at 6.34.12 AM
MN News

7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle

Employees called police saying the children were stealing goods from the store.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Flickr - utility pole power line
MN News

Morning storms cause power outages, ensuing problems in Eagan

There have been reports of disabled traffic lights and issues at local businesses.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

GOP nominee questions if those with disabilities, non-English speakers should be able to vote

Crockett made the comments in a 2020 radio interview following a ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Pharmacy
MN News

Jury: MN pharmacist did not violate woman's rights by refusing her morning-after pill

Gender Justice, the advocacy group that brought about the lawsuit, says it will appeal the decision.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 10.52.11 AM
MN News

Suspected lightning strike causes gas fire in St. Paul street

Nearby properties are being evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.57.24 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman was drunk when she caused crash that killed father-of-four

Anoka's Adam Madsen was killed in the crash.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Don't worry – it's bringing the chicken to its nearby BBQ joint.

Related

Alexander Odegaard
MN News

Man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for child pornography

Alexander John Odegaard was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man airlifted to a hospital after police shooting in Forest Lake

Police allege that the man presented a threat to officers.

Screen Shot 2019-09-09 at 9.55.25 AM
MN News

Five officers involved in fatal Richfield shooting identified

30-year-old Brian Quinones died after allegedly confronting officers with a knife.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man following pursuit in Duluth

The man who was shot was on an ATV with another man, who wasn't injured.

Merwin Liquors Mounds View
MN News

Police shoot, kill man inside Mounds View liquor store

It follows an alleged armed carjacking outside a nearby Aldi.

Screen Shot 2019-08-13 at 7.25.22 AM
MN News

More details emerge about fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul

Police say a man was shot dead after a fight.

Blaine police
MN News

Deputy shoots man after multiple shots fired during Blaine standoff

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

police lights
MN News

Man's fatal shooting by police in Mountain Iron justified, county attorney rules

19-year-old Estavon Elioff died in the Dec. 5 incident.