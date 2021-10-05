Deputy shoots man after multiple shots fired during Blaine standoff

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Police shot a man who was firing a gun in a residential area in Blaine on Monday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Blaine police and other local law enforcement were dispatched to the 10500 block of Quincy Drive Northeast at 10:14 p.m. on a report of a man shooting a gun outside in a residential neighborhood.

When police arrived, the suspect continued shooting the gun, prompting police to set up a perimeter and instruct all area residents to take shelter in their homes, the sheriff's office said.

The man then fired a shot "in the direction of a residence," followed by "several more" shots "including down the residential street," the sheriff's office added.

"A deputy from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office ultimately fired a weapon at the male, who was struck," the press release said.

The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. The identity of the suspect and the deputy who fired his weapon have not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the police shooting while Blaine PD is investigating the "actions of the male suspect."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.