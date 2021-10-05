October 5, 2021
Deputy shoots man after multiple shots fired during Blaine standoff
Publish date:

Deputy shoots man after multiple shots fired during Blaine standoff

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Author:

Credit: Blaine Police Department

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

Police shot a man who was firing a gun in a residential area in Blaine on Monday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Blaine police and other local law enforcement were dispatched to the 10500 block of Quincy Drive Northeast at 10:14 p.m. on a report of a man shooting a gun outside in a residential neighborhood. 

When police arrived, the suspect continued shooting the gun, prompting police to set up a perimeter and instruct all area residents to take shelter in their homes, the sheriff's office said.

The man then fired a shot "in the direction of a residence," followed by "several more" shots "including down the residential street," the sheriff's office added. 

"A deputy from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office ultimately fired a weapon at the male, who was struck," the press release said. 

The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. The identity of the suspect and the deputy who fired his weapon have not been released. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the police shooting while Blaine PD is investigating the "actions of the male suspect." 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

lunds & byerlys
MN Shopping

All Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

The local grocery store chain is giving its employees another day off for the November holiday.

Pixabay - doctor close-up stock
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota opens COVID antibody treatment clinic in the Twin Cities

The treatment can decrease the likelihood someone will need to be hospitalized.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

gray wolf
MN News

Wisconsin DNR sets wolf hunt quota at 130 animals

In August, the DNR policy board voted to set the quota at 300 wolves.

covid-19, coronavirus, PPE
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 5

The health department releases data at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

50016682923_598aa9e1fa_k
MN News

MN man found dead after becoming 'trapped under a backhoe'

It happened at a construction site in Little Falls on Monday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-10-05 at 8.07.41 AM
MN News

Woman dies after being thrown from SUV during morning crash

It happened on a highway in the north Twin Cities metro.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man shipped heroin to Minnesota correctional facility

He also was found in possession of more than 100 grams of heroin, charges said.

Paul Skrede - deephaven mayor
MN News

Lake Minnetonka-area mayor found dead in his home

Paul Skrede served the Deephaven community for 19 years.

ambulance
MN News

Girl, 10, run over by semi trailer on sidewalk in Crookston

The girl was riding her bike when she was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Blaine police
MN News

Deputy shoots man after multiple shots fired during Blaine standoff

Police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

ATV
MN News

9-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

A 10-year-old boy was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 7.43.09 AM
MN News

Deputy opens fire in northern Iowa after alleged 'ruse' draws in police

More information is expected to be released Monday.

Screen Shot 2019-10-02 at 11.58.53 AM
MN News

Man arrested after firing multiple shots at deputies, who didn't shoot back

Despite being shot at multiple times, deputies used less lethal force.

Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 7.43.09 AM
MN News

Man 'despondent' over diagnosis killed during police standoff in Iowa

The man was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun, according to the sheriff.

MN News

Sheriff: Man shot dead after firing on deputies, officers in Lakeville

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

BCA: Carjacking suspect shot himself, wasn't killed by MN deputy

The incident happened Friday evening in a rural area west of Duluth.

police lights
MN News

Officers shoot armed man during Coon Rapids confrontation

An officer-involved shooting took place in the north metro on Monday afternoon.

Blaine police
MN News

Reported domestic assault leads to 5-hour standoff in Blaine

A man was inside a house with a child during the standoff.

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot by deputy on I-35 identified as 25-year-old

Anthony Michael Legato was shot during an encounter on Interstate 35 with the Pine County Sheriff's Office.