Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement

The suspect suffered minor injuries after police used 'less lethal' munitions and a K-9.

Tony Webster, Flickr

A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning.

The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.

The suspect allegedly failed to respond to police orders to leave the house, with the department then saying its officers and St. Louis County deputies "encountered resistance."

Police then used "less than lethal" munitions, a K-9 officers, and a Taser on the suspect. During the course of the struggle, the suspect sustained minor injuries that required treatment at Virginia Essentia Hospital.

A St. Louis County Deputy and three Virginia PD officers also suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is being held on charges including 1st-degree assault (use deadly force against a police officer), 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree arson dwelling, 4th-degree assault of a peace officer, threats of violence, and obstruction.

