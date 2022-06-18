Skip to main content
Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office refutes owner's claim that deputy shot and killed dog 'for no reason'

Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office refutes owner's claim that deputy shot and killed dog 'for no reason'

The dog bit the deputy while he was arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

The dog bit the deputy while he was arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is defending the actions of a deputy who shot and killed a dog that bit him while arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were arresting two felony assault suspects on the 700 block of Kathio Street in Onamia at around 1:30 a.m. The two suspects were reportedly resisting arrest.

The owner of a nearby home then came out and interfered with the incident, and his dog also came out of the house and bit one of the deputies in the calf while he was trying to arrest one of the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy, who suffered a serious leg injury, then shot the dog, which ran away and died. 

A Facebook post by the dog’s owner claims the deputy shot the dog "for no reason," also calling Mille Lacs County deputies "dog killers."

Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Kyle Burton refuted the post on Facebook, saying the dog had been deemed “dangerous” before from previous biting incidents.  been involved in previous biting incidents.

“The deputy did not shoot this dog for no reason…,” Burton wrote. “He literally shot the dog off of his leg. None of our staff ever want to have to shoot a dog and this was a very [volatile] and dangerous situation our deputies were dealing with.”

The two suspects were eventually arrested and are currently in custody. Other charges could be filed for obstruction, the sheriff's office says. 

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Authorities refute owner's claim that deputy killed dog 'for no reason'

The dog bit the deputy while he was arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

Vince McMahon
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis fans criticized for cheering Vince McMahon at Smackdown

McMahon stepped down as CEO on Friday amid a misconduct probe.

3210 33rd Ave NE, St Anthony, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Superintendent harassed with cardboard penis deliveries

A 30-year-old woman admitted to being upset with the superintendent over a school employee whom she is friends with.

Daniel James Hart
MN News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Authorities say Daniel James Hart is potentially driving a black 2017 BMW 740i with a Minnesota license plate reading as "5BD597."

image
MN News

Bodies of construction workers recovered from St. Paul trench collapse

Fire officials said both bodies had been located, the second after about 12 hours of searching.

Allen Henry
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter from Columbus, Ohio set to join WCCO-TV

Allen Henry announced the news on Twitter this week.

image
MN News

Recovery mission underway after trench collapse in St. Paul

Local roadways, including W. Pinehurst Ave. and Mount Curve Blvd. are closed to vehicle traffic.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Buffalo Allina Health clinic shooter sentenced to life in prison

Ulrich carried out a mass shooting, killing one and injured four others at the Minnesota clinic.

image
Minnesota Life

Juneteenth 2022: Celebrations planned all weekend in Twin Cities

There's dozens of places to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend.

13055744_1775924525969119_8990400190373766130_o
MN News

Dumpster fire at Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

The fire forced residents in 122 apartment units to evacuate.

chainsaw, tree trimming
MN News

Man cutting down tree fatally electrocuted in Fridley

The man accidentally made contact with a power line while attempting to cut a tree.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 12.24.57 PM
MN News

Minnesota man dies after becoming 'fully engulfed' in grain bin

A 36-year-old co-op employee from Pemberton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related

police lights
MN News

Suspect claims to have COVID-19, coughs on deputy near Fargo

The 25-year-old was one of three suspects arrested Sunday morning.

MN News

Sheriff: Man shot dead after firing on deputies, officers in Lakeville

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

MN News

Chaos in Hubbard County: 3 dead, deputy shot during chase

The suspect and two victims were killed in the incident.

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot by deputy on I-35 identified as 25-year-old

Anthony Michael Legato was shot during an encounter on Interstate 35 with the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Suspect jailed in connection to Mille Lacs County homicide

A 30-year-old suspect was booked into jail Tuesday night.

police lights
MN News

Report of male with hatchet sparks major police response in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested in connection with an assault.

MN News

Owner finds family dog dead; it had been shot and mutilated

They initially thought the dog had been hit by a car.

Screen Shot 2021-02-23 at 8.07.36 AM
MN News

Dog shot in Isanti County incident released from hospital

One suspect was fatally shot in the Sunday incident, while an officer sustained minor injuries.