Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 cases

Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 separate cases
Publish date:

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 separate cases

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.
Author:

Minnesota Department of Corrections

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.

Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty in two federal civil rights cases filed against him: one involving George Floyd’s murder, the other his restraint and beating of a teenager in 2017.

The former Minneapolis police officer appeared in federal court in St. Paul Wednesday morning to enter the guilty pleas, a reversal of his previous decision to plead not guilty. By pleading guilty, Chauvin will not go on trial in either of the federal cases. 

He will, however, likely face additional time in prison beyond the 22.5-year sentence he received after being found guilty on criminal charges in Minnesota earlier this year. A federal judge will sentence Chauvin at a later date. Prosecutors have asked for 300 months (25 years).

Chauvin was indicted on federal civil rights charges on May 6. The Department of Justice accused Chauvin of violating the constitutional rights of Floyd during his arrest and subsequent death outside of Cup Foods in 2020, an incident that sparked protests across the city, country and globe; and violating the constitutional rights of an unnamed teenager while the former police officer responded to a domestic assault call in 2017.

A mother called police to say her 14-year-old son had attacked her. When Chauvin and another officer arrived, the teen was lying on his back and ignored officers' orders. Chauvin then "held [him] by the throat and struck [him] multiple time in the head with a flashlight," court documents say. Hennepin County prosecutors also said Chauvin handcuffed the teen and knelt on his back for more than 15 minutes, despite the boy saying he couldn't breathe and asking to be turned on to his back.

The Department of Justice said this violated the teenager's right "to be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer."

Earlier this fall, Chauvin indicated he plans to appeal his criminal conviction in Minnesota for Floyd's death.

Fellow former officers await trial

Chauvin's three fellow ex-officers who were on the scene when Floyd died — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — also face federal civil rights charges. All have pleaded not guilty.

Parties have until early next year to disclose things like witnesses, experts and more, according to court filings from Nov. 29.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face criminal charges in Hennepin County — aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter — connected to Floyd's death. Their trial was delayed until March of 2022.

Everything described above remains separate from the Justice Department's investigation into the City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department.

Next Up

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges in 2 cases

Prosecutors said he violated the rights of both George Floyd and, in 2017, a 14-year-old boy.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.

Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.24 AM
MN News

Multiple crashes in foggy conditions on Highway 52

Dense fog is making travel difficult Wednesday morning.

instacart grocery bags destroyed blaine 12-13-21 go fund me
MN News

Instacart driver cited after destroying Blaine couple's order

The driver also left the customers a note that said "f*** the police."

0901_Away_AZ-110
MN Vikings

Vikings receiver KJ Osborn is more than a third wheel

Osborn has stepped up in the absence of Adam Thielen and come through in the clutch.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

They were taken to the hospital.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

missing crystal kid
MN News

Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

car keys hand holding unsplash - crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney will 'ramp-up prosecution' of carjackings

Two prosecutors will be dedicated to auto theft cases, which have been on the rise.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Former prison mates charged in connection with Menards armed robbery

An armed man was at the store at 4:30 a.m., waiting for the employee who opened that day.

Related

derek chauvin
MN News

Chauvin will change his 'not guilty' plea in federal civil rights case

He'd previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

Lane kueng thao chauvin
MN News

Former officers indicted in Floyd's death plead not guilty

The four men are accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

Lane kueng thao chauvin
MN News

4 former officers indicted on federal charges in George Floyd's killing

They're accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights.

YouTube - Derek Chauvin sentencing livestream
MN News

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd's murder

The judge said it was based on Chauvin's abuse of a position of power and cruelty shown to Floyd.

george floyd
MN News

Celebrations, relief follow Chauvin's guilty verdict

Peaceful marches and celebrations filled downtown Minneapolis and George Floyd Square.

Chauvin trial - Jena Scurry
MN News

Derek Chauvin trial: 'Something was not right' during arrest, 911 dispatcher says

She testified that after seeing the arrest of Floyd, she called the police on the police.

derek chauvin court - closing arguments
MN News

Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for a new trial

Chauvin was convicted of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd last month.

Lane kueng thao chauvin
MN News

Judge dismisses 1 charge against Chauvin, more serious charges remain

The judge denied the majority of the motions to dismiss the charges against the four officers accused in George Floyd's death.