Derek Chauvin sentenced to over 20 years for violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

He already is serving 22½ years in prison after he was found guilty of murder charges in a state case.

Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges in the killing of George Floyd.

The sentencing comes about seven months since he entered the guilty plea, admitting that he violated Floyd's rights when he knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes during an arrest in May 2020.

According to court documents, Chauvin will serve 21 years in prison on the federal charges.

He already is serving 22½ years in prison after he was found guilty of second-and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in April 2021 in Floyd's death. The sentencing is expected to be served concurrently.

The ex-cop originally plead not guilty to the federal charges in December 2021 only to later change his plea. By pleading guilty, he avoided another high-profile trial.

Three other officers involved in Floyd's death — Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were also convicted on federal charges in February of depriving Floyd of his civil rights. 

In addition, Kueng and Thao also were convicted for not intervening to stop Chauvin during his use of excessive force on Floyd. As of Thursday, sentencing dates for the two former cops have not yet been scheduled.

Kueng and Thao are facing a state trial that has been moved back numerous times, with it now set to begin in October. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Lane entered a guilty plea to state charges consisting of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin also faces federal lawsuits filed against him and the city of Minneapolis for kneeling incidents that happened to civilians years before the killing of Floyd.

