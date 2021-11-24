Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Despite no evidence of fraud, 7 MN Republicans urge states to audit 2020 election results
In no single state has it been shown that elections were "were certified prematurely and inaccurately."
Credit: Joe Nelson

Seven Minnesota state lawmakers signed a letter demanding states decertify their 2020 election results if "it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately," even though there is no evidence that even one U.S. state meets that criteria.

The letter was prepared by Wendy Rogers, a state senator from Arizona who closely aligns herself with former President Donald Trump. In it, she alleges without any evidence there was "fraud" and "corruption" in the 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won by 7 million individual votes and 74 electoral college votes, while totaling a record of nearly 81 million votes overall in his favor.

"We have come to the conclusion that all 50 states need to be forensically audited," the letter says. 

A total of 187 state legislators signed on in support of the letter, totaling about 2.5% of the 7,383 state legislators across the country. That includes seven of Minnesota's 201 state lawmakers:

  • Sen. Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo Township)
  • Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa)
  • Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen (R-Glencoe)
  • Rep. Shane Mekeland (R-Becker)
  • Rep. Erik Mortensen (R-Shakopee)
  • Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal)
  • Rep. John Poston (R-Lake Shore)

The letter makes a specific demand: "We call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately."

More than a year since the results were called, in no single state has it been shown that elections were "were certified prematurely and inaccurately."

Rogers' home state of Arizona even conducted its own audit of results there, an effort led by Republicans in Maricopa County. The concluding report — which was posted to the Arizona Senate Republican Caucus' website and signed by GOP President of the Arizona State Senate — found zero discrepancies.

"The auditor’s final hand count — which quadruple-checked every single one of the 2.1 million ballots — matches Maricopa County’s official machine count," the audit conclusion reads.

Judges have also issued severe punishment for attorneys who brought allegations of voter fraud into the courts without any substantive evidence, including in Michigan and earlier this week, Colorado

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has found a total of 1,334 instances of proven voter fraud over the past 41 years. Many of the cases involve allegations related to municipal races, not necessarily presidential races, with 86% having resulted in a criminal conviction. The site shows no cases in Minnesota tied to the 2020 election.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has described the spreading of fake voter fraud claims as "careless, foolish, irresponsible" and carrying a "real potential to mislead people,"

