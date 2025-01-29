Skip to main content

Despite warnings, another SUV falls through Lake Minnetonka ice

Unseasonably warm temperatures are quickly worsening ice conditions in the Twin Cities.

Two vehicles have fallen into Lake Minnetonka this week, despite authorities warning drivers about dangerous ice conditions.

The first incident happened Monday when a driver was attempting to drive through pressure ridges in the Lower Lake North area, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office on Tuesday placed electric warning signs at several Lake Minnetonka boat launches to warn drivers of the dangers of current ice conditions.

Tuesday's warm up in the Twin Cities nearly reached 50 degrees, marking the warmest Jan. 28 in 133 years.

Despite the record-setting warmth and warnings, another vehicle fell into the ice Tuesday.

"Hours after the signs were placed, another vehicle broke through in Echo Bay," the sheriff's office said Wednesday. "We can't stress this enough; ice is never 100% safe!"

