Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

The fire burned early Sunday morning at a longtime Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery.

Maple Grove Fire Rescue

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. 

Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley. 

About an hour later they announced that the bulk of the fire was extinguished. 

"No cause as yet. Fire investigators will begin preliminary investigation later today. Business was unoccupied at time of initial report," the department said. 

There were no injuries. 

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery has been opearted by five generations of family dating back to around 1900. The business Facebook page says they "found a niche in growing and selling flowers after [World War I]. 

They've been at the Maple Grove location – 9293 Pineview Lane N – since 1971. 

