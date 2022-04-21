Skip to main content
Details start to emerge of 5 deaths that have left Duluth in shock

The mayor and city council president are among those who have spoken following Wednesday's shocking discovery.

The house in Duluth where the bodies were found. (Picture: Google Streetview)

The mayor and council president are among those who have expressed their shock after the bodies of five family members and a dog were found at a home in Duluth on Wednesday.

The discovery was made after a mental health welfare check was conducted at a home in Hermantown, with officers believing that the person subject of the welfare check had a weapon. This ultimately led police to check on a home in the 700 block of East 12th Street, in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood.

As of Thursday morning, the names of the victims have not yet been released, but details are beginning to emerge about the deceased, with WCCO reporting the victims are believed to be a family of four, with the fifth person found dead in the house believed to be related to them as well.

It has since emerged that an apparent confession was posted to Facebook prior to the discovery, with a man posting on a newly created account that he intends to take his own life, along with the lives of his aunt, uncle, and two cousins.

At this time, it's not been confirmed if this post is genuine by any authorities in Duluth, nor if the names mentioned in the post are those of the deceased. Police are expected to provide more details later on Thursday. 

On Wednesday evening, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said: "Things happened today that can’t be undone. Tonight we are a community in pain and shock, sharing a sorrow for the loss of our people."

"[Thank you] to the first responders who answered the call. My heart, like yours, absolutely hurts for the pain of loved ones and the fear people likely experienced on their final day here with us."

Her comments were echoed by Council President Arik Forsman and Vice President Janet Kennedy.

"Our hearts have been shattered these past 24 hours in Duluth. No family or community should have to go through such an unspeakable tragedy and it’s hard to even put into words the sadness we feel as a Duluthians," they said.

"Our hearts, our prayers, and all of our love go out to the family, as well as the entire neighborhood. We’re a strong city - we take care of each other - and we know we’ll pull together as a community to support those who need our help right now."

715 East 12th Street Duluth
