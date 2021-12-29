Detroit man charged over Twin Cities teenager's weeklong disappearance

It was just two days before Christmas when the Brooklyn Park Police Department asked for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl. Nobody had heard from her since the evening of Dec. 19, when she left a note for family saying she would return soon.

Police also said she was in a car that crashed outside Maustin, Wisconsin, early the morning of Dec. 20, adding she was with a 32-year-old Detroit man at the time.

On Wednesday morning, Brooklyn Park police said the 16-year-old had been found safe around 10 p.m. the night prior in Detroit, saying she was located by Michigan State Police and the FBI. Authorities are working to reunite the teen with her family.

Detroit man charged, will be extradited

The man police say the teen was with, Jorj M. Austin, was charged Tuesday via warrant in connection with her disappearance.

The 32-year-old, who is from Detroit, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of deprivation of parental rights — refusing to return a minor, and causing a child to be a runaway.

The charges allege the teen's mother, who lives in Michigan, knows Austin, and was "concerned about the nature of" his relationship with her daughter. So earlier this fall, she sent the 16-year-old to Brooklyn Park to live with her father.

Austin and the teen victim were in the car together in the early morning of Dec. 20 — prior to the teen's father reporting her missing — when they got into a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Maustin, the charges state. Responding police noted the victim seemed "nervous," and that Austin repeatedly told her to stay quiet, according to the complaint.

During this interaction with law enforcement, the victim also falsely gave "Austin" as her last name, the charges allege. Authorities also say Austin would not let her speak to police away from him.

On Dec. 23, authorities located Austin and the teen in a car together in Detroit, and tried to pursue, but were unable to keep up with the vehicle and called off the chase, the charges state.

The criminal complaint does not detail how Michigan authorities and the FBI found the teen, though it does note they will seek an aggravated sentence.

"Defendant has no legal or custodial rights to the child, he crossed state lines with the child, and he subjected the child to activity likely to harm her physical and emotional well-being," the complaint says.