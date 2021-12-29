Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Detroit man charged over Twin Cities teenager's weeklong disappearance
Publish date:

Detroit man charged over Twin Cities teenager's weeklong disappearance

The victim was found Tuesday, more than a week after she went missing.
Author:

Brooklyn Park Police, Facebook

The victim was found Tuesday, more than a week after she went missing.

It was just two days before Christmas when the Brooklyn Park Police Department asked for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl. Nobody had heard from her since the evening of Dec. 19, when she left a note for family saying she would return soon.

Police also said she was in a car that crashed outside Maustin, Wisconsin, early the morning of Dec. 20, adding she was with a 32-year-old Detroit man at the time.

On Wednesday morning, Brooklyn Park police said the 16-year-old had been found safe around 10 p.m. the night prior in Detroit, saying she was located by Michigan State Police and the FBI. Authorities are working to reunite the teen with her family.

Detroit man charged, will be extradited

The man police say the teen was with, Jorj M. Austin, was charged Tuesday via warrant in connection with her disappearance.

The 32-year-old, who is from Detroit, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of deprivation of parental rights — refusing to return a minor, and causing a child to be a runaway.

The charges allege the teen's mother, who lives in Michigan, knows Austin, and was "concerned about the nature of" his relationship with her daughter. So earlier this fall, she sent the 16-year-old to Brooklyn Park to live with her father.

Austin and the teen victim were in the car together in the early morning of Dec. 20 — prior to the teen's father reporting her missing — when they got into a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Maustin, the charges state. Responding police noted the victim seemed "nervous," and that Austin repeatedly told her to stay quiet, according to the complaint. 

During this interaction with law enforcement, the victim also falsely gave "Austin" as her last name, the charges allege. Authorities also say Austin would not let her speak to police away from him.

On Dec. 23, authorities located Austin and the teen in a car together in Detroit, and tried to pursue, but were unable to keep up with the vehicle and called off the chase, the charges state.

The criminal complaint does not detail how Michigan authorities and the FBI found the teen, though it does note they will seek an aggravated sentence.

"Defendant has no legal or custodial rights to the child, he crossed state lines with the child, and he subjected the child to activity likely to harm her physical and emotional well-being," the complaint says.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Detroit man charged over Twin Cities teenager's weeklong disappearance

The victim was found Tuesday, more than a week after she went missing.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies 7 days after being assaulted in St. Paul

The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

last place on earth Duluth
MN Shopping

Items from infamous Duluth head shop going up for auction

Contents of the store have been in storage since 2013.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings place Adam Thielen on IR after season-ending surgery

The Vikings also activated Dalvin Cook from the COVID-19 list.

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 9.01.57 AM
MN Sports

Delano boys hockey team pushes its own bus out of the snow

"Welcome to the Iron Range, boys!"

glow holiday festival
Minnesota Life

GLOW Holiday Festival closing a day early due to cold weather

The final day will be New Year's Day, when the high is 2-below zero.

tornado damage
MN News

MN's historic December tornado outbreak up to 20 confirmed twisters

Four more tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS on Tuesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 29

More than 5,000 new cases in today's report.

garbage truck
MN News

Woman rescued from inside garbage truck in Minneapolis

The woman was slightly injured.

state patrol
MN News

Georgia man killed in crash on wintry Twin Cities highway

The State Patrol said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the wreck.

duluth mn flickr jacob norlund
MN News

Duluth declares its 1st ever official snow emergency

Parts of the city saw 10 inches of snow during this week's winter storms.

vehicle car
MN News

5 vehicles stolen in fewer than 24 hours in Golden Valley

Police are reminding people not to leave their car unattended when it's running.

Related

missing 16yo brooklyn park
MN News

Twin Cities teen missing, may have been in WI car crash

Police say the crash happened after she was last seen but before she was reported missing.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man who threatened suicide by cop detained, hospitalized

Officers responded to the incident at around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

J Boeckermann Rochester BCA
MN News

Police searching for MN woman who left home, never returned

She's been missing more than a month now.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Young teen charged in 5-year-old's Thanksgiving shooting death

Police are also searching for an adult male they say was "responsible" for the gun.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

st anthony 3 crop
MN News

Twin Cities police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Police say all her family and friends have been contacted, and none of them know where she is.

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 6.52.04 AM
MN News

10-year-old Crystal girl reported missing returned home safely

She was reported missing early Thursday morning.