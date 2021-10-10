October 10, 2021
'Devastated': St. Paul leaders react to deadly shootout at downtown bar

One person died and 14 others were injured in the attack.
Seventh Street Truck Park shooting, St. Paul

St. Paul's leaders and community members are speaking out following the deadly shooting at a busy downtown bar early Sunday morning.

One person died and 14 others were injured in the attack, which happened inside the Seventh Street Truck Park at around 12:15 a.m. Investigators believe there were multiple shooters involved, though no arrests have been made yet. 

Later Sunday morning, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeted a message about the shooting, saying the city is "devastated by the shocking scenes from last night":

"As our Saint Paul officer work to bring those responsible for these senseless acts into custody, our work to build more proactive and comprehensive public safety strategies is more urgent than ever," Carter wrote. "We will never accept violence in our community."

City Council member Rebecca Noecker, who represents Ward 2, also weighed in on Facebook, expressing condolences to the family of the woman who was killed:

Meanwhile, Ramsey County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo shared crisis resources, saying "there will be a long road of recovery for some & there will be a ripple effect of the trauma experienced" in the shooting:

The investigation into the incident is now underway. Police arrived at the bar to find a "chaotic scene," with police spokesperson Steve Linders saying "there were gunshot wound victims lying in the street outside the bar, there were gunshot wound victims lying on the sidewalk outside the bar, and there were gunshot wound victims lying on the floor inside the bar."

The department also said that officers were helped by Good Samaritans in providing first aid to victims.

The identity of the woman who died has not yet been released. It's the 32nd homicide of 2021 in St. Paul. 

The other 14 victims were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

The Seventh Street Truck Park is an indoor food hall and bar that opened its doors next to the New Bohemia bier hall in August 2017, and is a short distance from the Xcel Energy Center.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call police at 651-266-5650. 

