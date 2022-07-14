Skip to main content
Man fatally shot by Minneapolis police after lengthy standoff

Man fatally shot by Minneapolis police after lengthy standoff

This is a developing story.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

This is a developing story.

A man is dead after being shot by Minneapolis police following nearly six hours of attempted negotiations at an apartment building Thursday morning. 

The deadly police shooting happened after a mother who lives on the third floor of the apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S. called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after bullets blasted through the walls of her apartment. 

Police arrived to the third floor and heard more shots, in addition to witnessing "debris exploding from walls" as more shots were fired," according to department spokesperson Garrett Partens. 

The woman and her two young children were escorted out of the building, while others considered in harms way were also evacuated. No residents were injured. 

That led to approximately six hours of attempted negotiations, with Partens saying negotiators called the man on his phone and instructed him numerous times over a loudspeaker to come out with his hands up. 

The man's parents were also at the scene, with Partens saying his parents left voice messages and video messages to their son in apparent attempts to resolve the situation. 

Around 4:30 a.m., the police shooting occurred and the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. Police have not announced what prompted the shooting. 

According to police, the man lived in the neighboring apartment to the woman and two children. Their relationship beyond that is unclear. 

This is a developing story. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man fatally shot by Minneapolis police after lengthy standoff

This is a developing story.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

DNA reveals identity of man found dead in Rosemount railroad shed in 2014

The 48-year-old went missing in 2013 in Montana.

hang-glider-4163506_1280
MN News

Fishermen rescue pilot after aircraft crashes on southern Minnesota lake

The crash happened on a rural Le Sueur County lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 6.45.11 PM
MN News

Camel bites two MN zookeepers, drags one by the head for 15 feet

The camel bit two zookeepers while being escorted down an alleyway Wednesday.

NathanMcGuireSouthWashingtonCoSchools
MN News

Former Woodbury HS girls basketball coach wins defamation lawsuit

The outcome means a parent owes Nathan McGuire $50,000 and a signed letter admitting she lied about him.

ATV
MN News

4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

The sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 2.57.27 PM
WI News

Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

Joey Chestnut
Minnesota Life

Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

Bring a wet wipe...

IDS Center
MN News

Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

According to the building's owner, the 26th floor and above were evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 12.43.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

An Evening with Cary Elwes will include Q&A, 'Princess Bride' screening

Elwes will appear at the Fitzgerald Theater later this year.

farming field
MN News

Minnesota farmer charged with $46M organic grain sales fraud

James Clayton Wolf faces three counts of wire fraud in the case.

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Parents charged after 3-year-old shot in Minneapolis

A warrant has been issued for the father's arrest.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

Minneapolis police shooting 1
MN News

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Amir locke
MN News

Community identifies Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police

Nekima Levy-Armstrong says the victim was a Black man under the age of 25.