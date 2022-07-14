Man fatally shot by Minneapolis police after lengthy standoff

A man is dead after being shot by Minneapolis police following nearly six hours of attempted negotiations at an apartment building Thursday morning.

The deadly police shooting happened after a mother who lives on the third floor of the apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Ave. S. called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after bullets blasted through the walls of her apartment.

Police arrived to the third floor and heard more shots, in addition to witnessing "debris exploding from walls" as more shots were fired," according to department spokesperson Garrett Partens.

The woman and her two young children were escorted out of the building, while others considered in harms way were also evacuated. No residents were injured.

That led to approximately six hours of attempted negotiations, with Partens saying negotiators called the man on his phone and instructed him numerous times over a loudspeaker to come out with his hands up.

The man's parents were also at the scene, with Partens saying his parents left voice messages and video messages to their son in apparent attempts to resolve the situation.

Around 4:30 a.m., the police shooting occurred and the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. Police have not announced what prompted the shooting.

According to police, the man lived in the neighboring apartment to the woman and two children. Their relationship beyond that is unclear.

This is a developing story.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.