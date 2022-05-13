DFL efforts to pass abortion, reproductive health bills blocked in Senate

Skip to main content

DFL efforts to pass abortion, reproductive health bills blocked by GOP-led Senate

The push to pass a slate of abortion and healthcare-related bills comes after a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft indicated Roe v Wade will be overturned.
Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 9.24.48 AM

A DFL push to pass a slate of abortion and reproductive health bills has failed in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate.

Senate DFL leader Melisa López Franzen (DFL-Edina) said her party made a push to further nine bills through the chamber Thursday. The bills included a measure to codify the right to an abortion in Minnesota.

The push comes as Democrats across the country have pushed for similar legislation after a leaked Supreme Court draft indicated that the court will overturn Roe v Wade.

Nationally, Democrats brought a bill to the Senate that would have codified the right to an abortion. The bill failed without the 60 votes necessary to overcome a Republican filibuster, with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin joining all Republicans in opposing the bill.

In Minnesota, the bills weren’t given a hearing in Republican-controlled committees, according to an announcement from Franzen.

Other measures included in the bills would have required healthcare plans to cover contraception and established paid family and medical leave in the state.

In order to move the bills out of committee, they would need to pass a floor vote on the Senate. On Thursday, DFLers brought the bills to the floor, where they hold 31 seats, short of the 41 votes needed to pass the bills, the Star Tribune notes.

None of the bills passed with a floor vote, and Republican members opted not to debate the bills. Still, several DFL members voiced support for the legislation.

“Our actions today were designed to communicate the urgency of this fight and to show Minnesotans which side of this debate we are on, and which side the Republican majority is on," Franzen said in a statement. 

"Their silence during the debate spoke volumes to us and to millions of Minnesotans." 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Even when Roe v. Wade is overturned, Minnesota has its own, stronger legal protections for abortions in the form of Doe v. Gomez. However there is the potential for this to be challenged particularly if the Republican Party win both the Minnesota House and the Senate and the governor's house in this November's elections.

Minnesota's Republican politicians are typically opposed to allowing abortions, including the leading candidates for the GOP nomination in this year's governor race.

There is also disagreements on how to handle paid family leave. Democrats widely supporting a state-run family and medical leave insurance program funded via the payroll tax, while the GOP prefers offering tax credits to businesses who offer paid family leave.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 9.24.48 AM
MN News

DFL efforts to pass abortion, reproductive health bills blocked in Senate

The push to pass a slate of abortion and healthcare-related bills comes after a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft indicated Roe v Wade will be overturned.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 8.16.56 AM
MN News

Teen hospitalized after going missing for 40 mins in St. Croix River

The teen was located around 40 minutes after he had gone under water.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 7.23.52 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Thursday performances of Runestone! canceled due to COVID cases

This weekend's performances are still going ahead, History Theatre says.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 7.12.27 PM
MN News

Storms cause grain bin to fall, killing one in Kandiyohi County

The National Weather Service confirmed the death on Thursday evening.

FSmb9kkWAB0UBqk
MN News

Ferocious winds, possible tornadoes leave destruction in MN

Numerous reports of tornadoes and nearly 100 mph straight-line winds.

canoe
MN News

Canoe carrying 4 overturns near St. John's University

Of the four, only one was wearing a lifejacket when the boat capsized Wednesday.

pexels beer bar craft brewery
MN Business

MN's craft alcohol makers back new push to loosen state's liquor laws

The pushback includes loosening restrictions on growler sales for bigger craft breweries and a more direct line of spirit sales to customers.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.02.19 PM
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Twin Cities

It's the second night in a row that severe storms are hitting the metro.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities placed in tornado watch ahead of intense line of storms

Photo above is a view from Marshall as the line of storms moved through Thursday evening.

storm
MN Weather

Tornado watch in MN as intense line of storms blasts through

The tornado watch is in effect until midnight.

fire pixabay stock
WI News

1 dead, 1 escapes western Wisconsin house fire

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived early Wednesday morning.

Wind storms tree
MN Weather

Rare 'particularly dangerous situation' weather watch issued in SW MN

The warning covers an area of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska.

Related

Klobuchar - MTP - NBC screengrab
MN News

Klobuchar says Congress should pass law to protect abortion rights

Her comments came as the Supreme Court appears poised to weaken — or gut — Roe v. Wade

MN News

Dayton blocks abortion bill in second veto of year

The bill would have forced doctors to ask abortion-seeking patients if they want to see an ultrasound.

reproductive rights caucus
MN News

Minnesota DFL lawmakers form Reproductive Freedom Caucus

The caucus aims to promote and protect the reproductive rights of Minnesotans.

State Capitol.
MN News

Senate passes $1.9 billion bonding bill, will be sent to Gov. Walz for signing

The House and Senate came to an agreement during the fifth special session.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 7.14.16 AM
MN News

Women's March in Minneapolis comes amid renewed threat to abortion rights

The event was part of a National Day of Action meant to protest abortion restrictions.

MN News

Senate passes snow day relief bill for Minnesota schools

The Minnesota House of Representatives has yet to vote on a similar bill.

Rep Tim Miller mn leg
MN News

MN rep calls upholding of TX abortion law 'great news for America'

Rep. Tim Miller also outlined a new abortion-related bill he plans to introduce.

Katie Wright
MN News

House and Senate discuss police bills, reform provisions as end of session nears

The legislative session ends May 17.