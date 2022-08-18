Skip to main content
Digital and streaming employees at WCCO-TV vote unanimously to unionize

Digital and streaming employees at WCCO-TV vote unanimously to unionize

The 15 employees will join on-air talent and producers as members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

Google

The 15 employees will join on-air talent and producers as members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

Employees with WCCO-TV’s digital content writers and editors have voted unanimously to unionize.

According to a Monday announcement, 15 content producers and assignment desk editors working with WCCO.com and the CBS News Minnesota streaming service have voted to become a bargaining unit of the SAG-AFTRA union.

They join on-air talent and producers, who are already a part of the SAG-AFTRA union.

The vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month.

“These digital producers and assignment desk editors have sent a strong message about the power of community and solidarity,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree Ireland in a statement.

“Their unanimous vote to join their colleagues at the station reinforces their commitment to their colleagues and to the craft of journalism.”  

SAF-AFTRA also represents employees at Minnesota Public Radio, MPR Classical, and The Current, with employees at the latter two voting to join the union in late 2020.

The union also represents employees at talk radio station WCCO-AM.

Next Up

WCCO building
MN News

Digital, streaming employees at WCCO-TV vote to unionize

The 15 employees will join on-air talent and producers as members of the SAG-AFTRA union.

unnamed-3
MN News

Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault, weapons threat in Eagan

The investigation prompted a SWAT response in an Eagan neighborhood on Tuesday.

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Twin Cities 'psychic' pleads guilty to scamming pair out of $130K

She operated a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 16

The latest reporting period averaged just under 1,300 new cases per day.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man arrested after woman shot three times inside Frogtown home

The suspect fled the scene.

USATSI_12923669
MN Property

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

The property was bought in 2020, months after Jason Zucker was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Legacy Lot Random (1 of 6)
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Luxury living is par for the course here

Cragun’s Golf Resort Communities Offer Stunning Views Along with Resort-Style Living

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 8.10.56 AM
Minnesota Life

Restrictions in place as Emerald Ash Borer found in Sherburne County

The county is now the 36th in the state with a confirmed presence of the invasive insect.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Home that was scene of June standoff engulfed in fire

Authorities arrived to find the home fully ablaze.

Rosland park bridge
MN News

Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge

The westbound lanes were closed in Edina from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 8.31.42 PM
MN News

Flash flooding as torrential rain hammers Cambridge

Flooding and damage from a non-severe storm Wednesday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-08-17 at 4.02.18 PM
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis nonprofit celebrates anonymous donor's $1.5M gift

Appetite For Change is building sustainable, local food systems in North Minneapolis.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 8.04.52 AM
MN Business

Workers at Peace Coffee vote 'overwhelmingly' to unionize

The 17 workers will join United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Unions reach tentative deal with Hennepin Co., averting possible strike

Union members will vote on the deal Wednesday.

surly
MN Food & Drink

Surly Brewing, employees will vote on whether to form a union

Conversations between the brewery and the union have been "productive."

Kim Johnson
TV, Movies and The Arts

Kim Johnson announces unexpected departure from WCCO-TV

Reasons for her departure haven't been disclosed.

Surly brewing
MN Consumer

Workers announce plan to unionize at Surly Brewing

They join workers at Tattershall and Spyhouse Coffee among recent moves to unionize.

WCCO building
MN News

Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis

It's the 56th death reported as a homicide in Minneapolis this year.

WCCO TV
MN News

Protest held at WCCO over anchor's marriage to Bob Kroll

The protest is calling for the Twin Cities TV station to take action.

MSP airport
MN News

Union employees at Twin Cities airports vote to strike

Airport workers represented by Teamsters Local 320 voted to strike by 95% Sunday.