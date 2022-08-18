Digital, streaming employees at WCCO-TV vote to unionize

Employees with WCCO-TV’s digital content writers and editors have voted unanimously to unionize.

According to a Monday announcement, 15 content producers and assignment desk editors working with WCCO.com and the CBS News Minnesota streaming service have voted to become a bargaining unit of the SAG-AFTRA union.

They join on-air talent and producers, who are already a part of the SAG-AFTRA union.

The vote was certified by the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month.

“These digital producers and assignment desk editors have sent a strong message about the power of community and solidarity,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree Ireland in a statement.

“Their unanimous vote to join their colleagues at the station reinforces their commitment to their colleagues and to the craft of journalism.”

SAF-AFTRA also represents employees at Minnesota Public Radio, MPR Classical, and The Current, with employees at the latter two voting to join the union in late 2020.

The union also represents employees at talk radio station WCCO-AM.