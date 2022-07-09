Dinkytown restaurant to close 'until further notice' after bullet smashes window

The shooting broke one of Burrito Loco's windows and damaged two nearby apartments.

Burrito Loco in Dinkytown will close indefinitely after a nearby shooting Friday broke one of its windows.

The restaurant, which has been open since 2002, announced the closure on Facebook. The closure comes after a shooting in Dinkytown early Friday morning left bullet holes in one of its windows, as well as hitting nearby buildings.

“We will be closed until further notice. We value the safety of our staff and guests that support our establishment and cannot condone the actions of last night,” the post read.

According to WCCO, the shooting happened on 13th Avenue near 5th Street just after 12:30 a.m.

The shooting damaged two nearby apartments as well as Burrito Loco.

FOX 9 reports that no one was injured in the shootings, though a student living in one of the apartments said bullets came close to hitting her.