Dinkytown safety program starts Thursday: Here's what happens.

The program will be done in collaboration with multiple agencies and a city council member.

University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety

The University of Minnesota is implementing a pilot program that aims to improve street safety in Dinkytown.

The program will be in effect beginning this week – running for three consecutive weeks – every Thursday at 4 p.m. until each Sunday at 10 a.m. 

During those times, barricades will block traffic (with the exception of emergency vehicles) on 5th St. SE between 13th Ave. SE and 14th Ave. SE, and on 14th Ave. SE between 4th St. SE and 5th St. SE. 

Those areas will be zoned off for pedestrian use, with the University of Minnesota saying it hopes the program is "welcoming to pedestrians and customer vehicle traffic, while keeping away those intending to do harm."

The pilot safety program to be implemented in Dinkytown.

Once the pilot program is over it'll be evaluated, followed by a discussion about next steps. The review will include a close look at 911 call logs and SAFE-U notifications. 

Crime rates in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood have gone up over the past two years, The Minnesota Daily reports. Crime rates doubled from 2020 to 2021, when rates were already high in 2020. According to Niche, a website that helps connect colleges and schools with students and families, theft and burglaries are the common crimes in the neighborhood.

The project is a collaboration between the U of M, Minneapolis police, campus police, the city of Minneapolis and Ward 3 Councilman Michael Rainville. 

