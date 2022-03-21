District makes 'final offer' to striking Minneapolis teacher support staff

Skip to main content
District makes 'last, best and final offer' to striking Minneapolis teacher support staff

District makes 'last, best and final offer' to striking Minneapolis teacher support staff

Educators say they'll continue to strike.

Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, Facebook

Educators say they'll continue to strike.

The Minneapolis Public School district says it has shared its "last, best and final offer" to striking education support professionals (ESPs). 

But the ESP and teacher chapters of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT 59) say the district can do better, and they'll continue to strike until that happens. Classes were canceled in Minneapolis on Monday, marking the 10th day nearly 30,000 students have missed school since the strike began on March 8.

The main sticking point in contract negotiations continues to be pay for ESPs. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT 59) has demanded starting pay for ESPs be increased to $35,000 annually (it's at about $24,000 right now). 

The district's offer on Sunday would increase starting wages of 85% of current ESPs to $23 per hour or more, "bringing most of our full-time ESPs close to $35,000 annually," the district says. And it would increase pay for the lowest-paid ESPs from $15.45 an hour to $18 an hour.

The district's offer also includes $6,000 in bonuses over the next two years and wage increases between 8.2% and 34.6%, depending on an employee's job classification. 

Minneapolis School Board Chairwoman Kim Ellison said in a video Sunday the district's offer puts the district beyond what it has in resources and would mean the school district would have to make $10 million in cuts for the next school year. 

Ellison said they asked ESPs to accept the offer "today" or join the district in arbitration so they can get a deal on the current ESP contract. 

The MFT59's ESP chapter offered its own settlement proposal Sunday night, which you can find here and in the video below, which includes $35,000 starting salary for most ESPs, $10,000 in bonuses over the next two years, and five additional hours for ESPs working 30-plus hours so they can get their work done and be paid for it.

"While we appreciate MPS getting to where they are, we know they can get to $35,000 for ESP. It won't take much more on their part to settle this strike and get our students and educators back to school. We believe we can get this done," MFT59's ESP chapter president Shaun Laden told Sahan Journal reporter Becky Dernbach

Related [March 17]: District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Laden in his statement called on the school board and MPS to do better for ESPs and in terms of recruiting and retaining educators of color, reducing class sizes, adding mental health supports and creating stability for students by proposing competitive pay for licensed staff, which have all been among MFT59's demands since contract negotiations began.

"Our members are ready to hold the line until we get there," Laden said in the statement.

As for negotiations between the district and teachers, the union sent to the district a comprehensive proposal for settlement on Sunday, which you can find here and is in addition to the union's demand that ESPs earn a living wage. 

The proposal asks for a 5% salary increase in the first year and a 4% increase in the second year. It also includes language to help prevent layoffs of teachers of color. 

MFT 59 says it believes the proposal is something the district can accept to help both sides reach a settlement.

Next Up

Alice in Chains
MN Music and Radio

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin coming to Minnesota State Fair

It's the fourth confirmed show for the 2022 Grandstand Concert series.

state patrol
MN News

Motorcyclist critical after high-speed crash on Hwy. 169

The 29-year-old was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

minneapolis teachers strike
MN News

District makes 'final offer' to striking Minneapolis teacher support staff

Educators say they'll continue to strike.

slushy snow
MN Weather

Strong storm bringing rain, wet snow to MN through Wednesday

Up to an inch of rain could fall in the Twin Cities.

dairy queen free cone day
MN Food & Drink

Dairy Queen's free cone day is back on Monday

The popular giveaway returns after two years off.

Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis
MN Vikings

Vikings can make it make sense by drafting a quarterback

The Vikings' offseason hasn't seemed to make progress toward the short or long term but that can change in the draft.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in fiery crash Sunday night in East Bethel

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 10.07.46 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis distiller to compete on Discovery Channel show

Lauren Murphy of Norseman Distillery will be featured on an upcoming episode of Moonshiners Master Distiller.

Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 11.46.09 AM
MN News

Twin Cities baby fighting 'incredibly rare' heart condition

Katie and Collin Baker’s daughter Elodie began experiencing heart problems at 7 weeks old.

Minnesota State Mankato Hockey
MN Sports

4 Minnesota schools to play in NCAA men's ice hockey tournament

Minnesota State leads the way as the No. 1 seed in the Albany Region.

ambulance
MN News

Contractor found dead at the bottom of 'deep shaft' in Osseo

The worker hadn't been heard from for several hours, so police were conducting a welfare check when they found him dead inside the shaft.

Lauren Jenson
MN Sports

Lauren Jensen hits go-ahead 3-pointer to stun Iowa in NCAA Tournament

The former Lakeville North standout got revenge against her former team to lead Creighton to the Sweet 16.

Related

mft 59 strike
MN News

Minneapolis educators accuse school district of 'demonizing' teachers

Union and district leaders continue to meet in mediation.

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Minneapolis DFL signs letter supporting city educators ahead of potential strike

"The time is now to make significant changes that our educators believe will improve outcomes for our students," the letter says.

minneapolis federation of teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could strike as soon as March 8

The unions filed their intent to strike paperwork on Wednesday.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Mediation ongoing, but Minneapolis teacher strike set to continue Monday

Negotiations between union leaders and Minneapolis Public Schools have so far not yielded an agreement.

st. paul strike educators
MN News

Minneapolis, St. Paul educators vote to authorize strikes

Educators and districts are hopeful they can come to an agreement before a strike.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

Maggie Sullivan
MN News

Human resources head at Minneapolis Public Schools resigns

Her resignation comes as she sits on the bargaining team amid the educator strike.