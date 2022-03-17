Skip to main content
District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

MFT 59, Facebook

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

Union leaders and district officials in Minneapolis continue negotiations over the ongoing educator strike, with the district saying Wednesday progress is being made. 

Teachers and education support professionals (ESPs) who are members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT 59) union have been on strike since March 8, seeking "systemic change" by demanding better pay, class size limits, supporting and retaining educators of color, and mental health support for students, among other demands.

Both sides continue to meet in mediation, and on Wednesday district leaders provided a brief update on negotiations, with Minneapolis Public School (MPS) Board Chair Kim Ellison saying they made "good movement" Wednesday morning and she does feel progress is being made. 

Ellison said during negotiations on Wednesday they focused on a lot of contract language and they haven't "gotten down to the finances yet" but the conversation is going back and forth and people are agreeing, adding "the room felt good" and she feels both sides felt good about the movement they made. 

A few times during the strike, the union has said the district isn't coming to the table and is intentionally not offering counterproposal so it could "demonize" educators in "their fight for the common good." Bring Me The News has reached out to MFT 59 for comment on Wednesday's negotiations. 

Related [March 10]: Minneapolis educators accuse school district of 'demonizing' teachers

Superintendent Ed Graff said the district countered on a few proposals including labor management for ESPs, benefits language for ESPs, and caseloads for teachers. Graff called them "significant movements." 

Leading up to the strike, the district pushed back against the unions' demands, saying it couldn't afford increases in payroll or other costs, citing lower enrollment, underfunding of public education and increased costs. 

"We have reached our financial limits but we're looking at creative ways to meet the needs of our workers, specifically the contract we have proposed would see a 7.4% impact on wages for teachers and a 9% wage impact for ESPs," Ellison said Wednesday.

This 7.4% salary increase for teachers over 2 years and 9% for ESPs is far short of what MFT 59 is seeking, however, and less than the current rate of inflation in this year alone.

A priority for MFT 59 during contract negotiations is paying ESPs a livable wage, with the union seeking pay that starts at $35,000. Currently, ESPs make about $24,000. The union is also seeking better pay for teachers that's more comparable to educators in nearby districts (average teacher pay in Minneapolis is around $71,000, compared to $85,000 in St. Paul."

The union argues better pay will help retain teachers, especially teachers of color, noting the district has lost hundreds of teachers to higher-paying employers this year.  

Eric Moore, MPS senior accountability, research and equity officer, said the district's proposals have also included efforts to hire and retain teachers of color. 

During Wednesday's update, district leaders stressed they want to get students back in school as soon as possible. Ellison said there have been 21 mediation sessions between MPS and MFT 59, and they're asking mediators to schedule more and longer meetings to get a deal done. She also said since progress is being made on negotiations, the district has asked educators if they'd return to classrooms while the remaining details are ironed out. 

Meanwhile, Aimee Fearing, MPS' senior academic officer, said Tuesday marked six days of classes being canceled, which put MPS below the required 165 minimum instructional days as required by law. And schools are — or will be soon — below the required number of instructional hours as well.

Fearing said they're working with the Minnesota Department of Education to figure out how schools will make up the lost instructional time. The changes will be part of a revised calendar that will be determined and approved once the strike is over.

Next Up

mft 59 - minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

District says progress is being made with striking Minneapolis educators

Teachers have been on strike since March 8.

Deerwood Bank in Garrison
MN News

Two Twin Cities men sentenced for armed bank robbery by Mille Lacs Lake

John Thomas Paciorek II and James Richard Ardito Jr. had both previously pleaded guilty.

2012 St. Patrick's Day
MN Weather

Luck of the Irish or climate change? 80 in March used to be impossible

Remember St. Patrick's Day in 2012, when the Twin Cities hit 80 degrees?

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

What exactly are the Vikings doing?

In the coming days, things will happen. Whether they paint all of Picasso’s twisted figures into soothing Monets or not, we’ll see.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Death of mom whose disappearance sparked long search was an accident

The Midwest Medical Examiner has ruled Ashley Carlson's death accidental.

gage elementary school
MN News

Body found in snow pile at Rochester elementary school

Police say there's no immediate threat to the public.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Pole barn fire in northeastern Minnesota kills 70 sheep

Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

Jarred Vanderbilt
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves troll Lakers, clinch spot in play-in tourney

After years of torment, the Timberwolves got some revenge on Wednesday night.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to give the Wild a much-needed win.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings trying to trade Danielle Hunter

Hunter is owed an $18 million roster bonus on Sunday.

Austin Schlottmann
MN Vikings

Vikings add guard Austin Schlottmann, start quietly in free agency

The Vikings made two minor moves to open the league year.

shake shack 1
MN Food & Drink

Shake Shack is finally coming to the east Twin Cities metro

It won't be open anytime soon, however.

Related

minneapolis federation of teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could strike as soon as March 8

The unions filed their intent to strike paperwork on Wednesday.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Minneapolis educators accuse school district of 'demonizing' teachers

Union and district leaders continue to meet in mediation.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Minneapolis DFL signs letter supporting city educators ahead of potential strike

"The time is now to make significant changes that our educators believe will improve outcomes for our students," the letter says.

mft 59 strike
MN News

Mediation ongoing, but Minneapolis teacher strike set to continue Monday

Negotiations between union leaders and Minneapolis Public Schools have so far not yielded an agreement.

st. paul strike educators
MN News

Minneapolis, St. Paul educators vote to authorize strikes

Educators and districts are hopeful they can come to an agreement before a strike.

st. paul federation of educators - teachers
MN News

Educators in Minneapolis, St. Paul could strike amid contract negotiations

Teachers and support staff are demanding smaller class sizes, mental health support and better pay.

minneapolis teacher strike
MN News

Teachers in Minneapolis to strike Tuesday, deal reached in St. Paul

The strike at Minneapolis Public Schools starts Tuesday.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

Minneapolis school bus drivers vote to authorize strike against district

The union says the district has not addressed safety issues or provided "adequate compensation."