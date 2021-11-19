Woman rescued from icy water by men who spotted overturned car

Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Updated:
Original:

'Divine intervention': Woman rescued from icy water by linemen who spotted overturned car

Her car hit a slick spot, went off the road, and flipped — landing in 4 feet of water.
Author:
Lake Country Power linemen Matt Bade, Tyler McClellan (top, left to right), Tim Rasmusson and Cody Vredenberg (bottom, left to right). 

Lake Country Power linemen Matt Bade, Tyler McClellan (top, left to right), Tim Rasmusson and Cody Vredenberg (bottom, left to right). 

By the time Demitria Hartl came to, the car was beginning to fill with freezing water.

She was upside down, her Camry havng flipped after it hit a slick spot and rolled into a ditch on a highway east of Hibbing the afternoon of Nov. 11, the 23-year-old mother wrote in a Facebook post

"I was on the phone with 911 but I didn’t know where I was," she wrote. "I was 15 minutes from the nearest town with an ambulance. It dawned on me that my car would fill before then and I couldn’t get my doors or windows open."

Hartl began to accept the grim reality: She was trapped.

What she hadn't counted on was the kindness of four passing strangers, who saw the overturned car and waded into the frigid water to rescue her.

The efforts that day of Lake Country Power linemen Matt Bade, Tyler McClellan, Tim Rasmusson and Cody Vredenberg are being lauded, their quick thinking almost certainly having saved Hartl's life.

"If my accident had happened 30 seconds later, that truck of angels would have already passed and I probably would have drowned," Hartl wrote. "Those men saved my life and I am forever grateful to them." 

The four were heading back from a lunch break around 1:30 p.m. when they spotted the overturned car in water off Highway 37 near St. Louis County Road 25. The workers pulled over, got out and hopped into the waist-deep water to see if anyone was inside, Lake Country Power spokesperson Tami Zaun said. 

When they saw the trapped Hartl, they went into "rescue mode.”

While one of the lineman called 911, another grabbed the winch hook from the bucket truck to break open the driver's side window. Then, using their own collective strength, they lifted the Camry on to its side — allowing Hartl to be pulled out of the shattered window opening, Zaun said.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The men then stayed with her until an ambulance came. She was taken to Hibbing Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Hartl, from Mandan, North Dakota, called it "divine intervention."

"I’m thankful for the men who saved me, and I’m thankful I am here watching my family play and giggle," wrote Hartl.

The State Patrol said the road at the time of the crash was snowy and icy, writing the car "hit slush and spun," with the vehicle rolling into a ditch and landing on its roof in "deep water."

Next Up

bentleyville lights duluth 2020 - Kristian's Photos Flickr
Minnesota Life

Welcome back, Bentleyville: Beloved Tour of Lights returns

The Duluth event is back to being a walkthrough show this year.

Lake COuntry Power linemen photo - 11.17.21
MN News

Woman rescued from icy water by men who spotted overturned car

Her car hit a slick spot, went off the road, and flipped — landing in 4 feet of water.

Randall Smith
MN News

Beloved civil rights activist, restaurant manager ID'd as fatal shooting victim

Smith was fatally shot in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-01 at 9.18.10 AM
MN News

Felon gets 14.5 years in prison following road rage incident

Authorities found drugs and weapons in his truck following the crash.

765-Wild-Oak-Trail-Independence-MN-55359-6111931-image5
MN Property

Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool

It's on the market for $2.6 million.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

boardwalk bar and grill - east grand forks
MN Coronavirus

AG settles lawsuits with 2 MN restaurants that violated COVID orders

They were ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state.

Mike Curry
MN Coronavirus

Buffalo High School teacher, father-of-8 in ICU battling COVID-19

His family said he took a "turn for the worse" and was admitted to a critical care unit this week.

Lisa Budeau Valley News Live morning broadcast 11.15.21 screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mystery surrounds exit of popular morning anchor Lisa Budeau

Budeau has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many years.

st. paul athletic club
MN Property

St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good

The building is slated to become a wedding event center and hotel.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID crisis: Almost 60 MN hospitals don't have ICU beds available

Many Minnesota hospitals are completely full with ICU and non-ICU patients.

state patrol
MN News

Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.

Related

MN News

Strangers rescue woman, child after car lands in Benton County lake

Police say the two went off the road and into a creek in Benton County. The car was in up to 3 feet of water when they were saved by two passers-by who used a piece of lumber to break through the car's window.

Trooper Corey Johnson, Alysson Andert, and Trooper Brian Schwartz.
MN News

Woman's life saved by troopers after car flips, lands in water

The 22 year old was revived after the crash on Wednesday night.

police lights
MN News

Woman, 69, killed in two-car crash on Iron Range

The State Patrols says the victim had been at a stop sign, and pulled onto a highway.

unsplash bike child close
MN News

Girl on bicycle, 11, hit by car in chain reaction crash near Mankato

One car collided with another vehicle, which then struck the girl.

MN News

Deputy rescues woman from sinking car in Alexandria

The daring rescue happened late Saturday evening.

2000 US-169, Hibbing, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

The 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Flickr - state capitol minneosta - Ken Lund
MN News

Criminal charges possible for woman who drove on State Capitol grounds

She drove on the sidewalk and lawn, and at one point waved a large "Trump 2020" flag out the window.

state patrol
MN News

Search is on for semi truck driver who struck woman, fled scene

The 42-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.