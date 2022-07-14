Skip to main content
DNR biologist finds man's body in Lake Bemidji

A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources biologist found a body while working on Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man was found around noon floating on the southwest side of Lake Bemidji near Lake Boulevard. 

According to a release, no obvious signs of trauma were found. 

An official cause of death and identification of the man will be released once a full autopsy is completed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

