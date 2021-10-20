DOC searching for convicted sex offender who has gone on the run

Minnesota Department of Corrections

A recently released convicted sex offender removed his GPS monitor and is now on the run.

That's according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), which on Wednesday morning put out an alert regarding Daryl B. Quagon. The 56-year-old was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2000 and domestic assault in 2019, The online public registrant search says he sexually assaulted "a known, female child" over a period of years.

According to the DOC, Quagon finished up a prison sentence in August and was placed on intensive supervised release to his home in Pine City, Minnesota, on Aug. 16, 2021.

But he recently left that area without permission, traveled to Stone Lake, Wisconsin, (about 65 miles southeast of Duluth) and removed his GPS monitoring bracelet. Quagon hasn't been in contact with his supervision agent since then.

The DOC is asking for the public's help in locating Quagon, who was listed as a wanted fugitive as of Sept. 19, 2021, according to online records. Authorities say he has "significant ties" to the Sawyer County, Wisconsin, area.

He's described as about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, with black hair he often wears in a ponytail. He also has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Quagon or knows where he may be is asked to call 911, the DOC said.

