Man previously convicted of murder tried to enter University of St. Thomas dorms

The man was convicted in a homicide case in 2003.

A man previously convicted of murder tried to force his way into a University of St. Thomas residence hall on Wednesday.

The man allegedly attempted to get into a building near the entry to Flynn Hall by forcing a student to help him. Police used a Taser on the 40-year-old during the ensuing confrontation, with the man later arrested.

He never made it inside the school building, according to a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman.

A gun was later found by a K-9 in the direction the man fled from police. It's unconfirmed at this time if the gun belongs to the suspect.

According to the DOC, the man had an active warrant issued for his arrest on Monday for violating the terms and conditions of his release. Records indicate he was sentenced for second-degree murder charges in 2003 before being released from prison in August.

The incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. when a police pursuit involving the suspect began blocks away from the university in St. Paul. Officers were alerted by students on campus that the man was near Flynn Hall.

Police witnessed the man attempting to force a student to help him gain entry into one of the campus buildings. He was arrested without any further incident after an officer shot him with a Taser.

A spokesman with the DOC said fugitive unit officers are working on the investigation, as the man has not yet been officially charged in connection to Wednesday's incident. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office will review the case and consider additional charges at a later time.

The university issued the following statement on the incident:

"Earlier on Wednesday, the St. Paul Police Department contacted the University of St. Thomas about a criminal suspect they were pursuing who fled onto the St. Paul campus. University Public Safety officers assisted police and an arrest was made. There is no immediate threat to the University of St. Thomas community."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

