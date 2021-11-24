Dog found shot and run over, police searching for person of interest

They're asking for the public's help locating the individual pictured.

Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in a case involving a dog found shot with a BB gun and run over.

The dog was discovered near 106th Street and Morgan Avenue on Nov. 18, with Community Service Officers that responded to the scene saying there were "obvious injuries" to the animal's face and body.

Bloomington Police Department

They brought the dog to a local veterinary clinic for care, where it needed to have BB pellets removed from its right leg and other areas of its body. The vet also had to remove one of its eyes.

Now, police believe they have a person of interest in what they are calling an animal cruelty case, with photos and video showing two people shooting at the dog with a BB gun, backing over the animal with a vehicle, then driving away from the area.

The car had been reported stolen and has since been recovered in St. Paul. But the Bloomington Police Department has released images from an east metro gas station, showing a person of interest filling up the stolen car's tank — a female with bright red hair.

"Bloomington Police are looking for assistance in identify persons of interest," the department said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 952-563-4689.

As of Wednesday morning, the dog is still at the clinic recovering.