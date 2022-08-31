Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police

A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday.

The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities.

The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30 p.m. at a home located on the 1300 block of N. Frontage Road. The 911 caller, described by police as a "hysterical juvenile caller," reported their family dog was attacking her mother.

When police arrived, they communicated with the girl who called them through an upstairs window. She was still frantic about the ongoing attack. Officers forced their way into the home and found the dog attacking the mother.

According to Chief David Wilske, officers had no choice but to shoot the dog in the entryway of the home, "most likely saving the homeowner's life." The dog died at the scene from the gunshot wounds.

The mother and daughter were taken to Regions Hospital to treat their injuries. The mother suffered "multiple injuries," police said.

The dead dog was taken to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center for a necropsy.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.