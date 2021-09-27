Vic walked up to a man in a St. Paul park and was then reunited with his family.

Vic, the dog who was inside a vehicle that was stolen from outside a Richfield liquor store on Friday, has been reunited with his family.

"He's home. Safe and sound," Vic's owner Lucas Albers said in a Facebook post on Sunday, adding: "He's in good health and good spirits. He was pretty thirsty and stinky when we got home but he got a bath and is curled up in bed sleeping."

Police said Saturday the stolen vehicle was found near Hamline University in St. Paul on Saturday but Vic wasn't inside nor nearby.

Vic was found the next day. According to Albers, Vic approached a man in St. Paul who was walking home through a park around 10 p.m. Sunday, which led to Vic's happy return home.

"Thank you to everyone as well as The Retrievers organization so very much for all your efforts in helping me get my buddy home to me. You really helped ease my mind with all the supportive messages and sharing of information to help aid in his recovery," Albers said. "This mission has been a success."

Vic, a 50-pound black lab who was described as very friendly, was inside a 2021 black Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of Richfield Liquor at 6600 Cedar Ave. S. around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle was left running and someone hopped inside and drove off, police said.

There is no word on if the car thief has been caught.