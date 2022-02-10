Domestic kidnapping reported in Minneapolis, police say

Skip to main content
Kidnapping reported in Minneapolis, police say investigation is 'active and ongoing'

Few details are available as of 4:30 p.m.

Joe Nelson/Bring Me The News

Minneapolis police are investigating a possible "domestic kidnapping." 

The department said in a news release the report came in around 12:17 p.m. Thursday, from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway. Few details are available, with MPD describing it as "an active and ongoing investigation."

The relationship between the kidnapper and victim was not revealed, nor were the ages of anyone involved. 

The Minneapolis Police Department said more information will be released "as it becomes publicly available."

