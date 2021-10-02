October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Domestic violence homicides at five-year high in Minnesota

There was a noticeable spike during the pandemic in 2020.
Author:
police lights

At least 30 Minnesotans died as the result of intimate partner violence in 2020 — the highest number in five years. 

That's the finding of a new report by Violence Free Minnesota, a statewide coalition of local programs aimed at combating domestic violence. 

The report — which the group has conducted annually for over 30 years — found that in 2020, at least 20 Minnesota women and at least one man were murdered in "cases where the suspected, alleged, or convicted perpetrator was a current or former intimate partner."

Additionally, at least nine "friends, family members or bystanders" were murdered in domestic violence cases.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 20 minor children were left without a parent due to intimate partner violence, the report says.

The numbers was compiled using public records, though Violence Free Minnesota points out that "there are some victims whose stories are not included because their death was never reported as a homicide, and their trauma never placed within the context of relationship abuse" — meaning the total could be higher than what this year's report found.

The group also notes that "one year's data does not indicate a trend," as the homicide totals "fluctuate and can vary significantly from year to year."

Nonetheless, the 2020 spike — the highest since Violence Free Minnesota's 2015 report, which recorded 33 homicides — came amid a nationwide rise in domestic violence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As a UC Davis study notes, the social isolation brought about by quarantine played a major role, as "victims and aggressors, or potential aggressors in a relationship, cannot easily separate themselves from each other."

The researchers said that economic instability was also a factor in the increase, with millions of Americans having been struck by mass layoffs in the wake of COVID. 

On Thursday, President Joe Biden proclaimed October National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, calling domestic violence "a pandemic within a pandemic." 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

The offseason message for Twins owners: Pay Byron Buxton

Despite the risk, the Twins outfielder is worth the investment.

police lights
MN News

Domestic violence homicides at five-year high in Minnesota

There was a noticeable spike during the pandemic in 2020.

Band Box Diner
MN Food & Drink

Effort underway to reopen famous Band Box Diner in Minneapolis

Its owners need support to reopen the diner, which closed at the start of the pandemic and has

Pixabay red fall leaves
Minnesota Life

Where to find fall colors: Leaves hit their peak across northern MN

This could be a top-notch leaf-peeping weekend.

slice inc pizza facebook
MN Food & Drink

New restaurant Slice Inc. brings New York-style pizza to Minneapolis

A grand opening is planned for Saturday afternoon.

duluth police department
MN News

Duluth PD in standoff with 'armed and dangerous' suspect following citywide alarm

Police say the person is suspected in an attempted bank robbery, car theft and police pursuit.

MedCityMover1 - CROP
Minnesota Life

Meet the dinky, driverless shuttles now shuffling people around Rochester

Rides on the Med City Mover are free.

electric vehicle charging station
MN News

Walz, Midwest governors to create electric vehicle charging network

The plan aims to improve the economy in the Midwest while also reducing harmful emissions.

Flickr - Ruby throated hummingbird common mlikweed - USFWS Midwest Region
Minnesota Life

'Unexpected joys': Why you should replace lawn with MN native plants

Even converting a small portion can have practical and emotional benefits.

Pixabay trowel lawn grass
Minnesota Life

Lawn to MN native prairie, part 1: Site prep and defining your space

What to get done before you even think about picking plants.

Blanketflower - Gaillardia aristata - skm
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 2: Sun, shade and soil

There are a couple of important yard attributes you'll want to measure beforehand.

flickr - prairie coneflower - USFWS MIdwest
Minnesota Life

From lawn to MN native prairie, part 3: Picking your plants

Plant suggestions and general tips from two experts in the field.

Related

Maria Pew
MN News

Family of murdered Maple Grove woman launches domestic violence fundraiser

Maria Pew's husband has been charged in her death.

MN News

Report: Domestic violence killings rose in Minnesota last year

MN News

Minn. domestic violence deaths lowest in 20 years

MN News

Dakota County gets $450,000 to protect women from domestic violence

The money will be used by the Electronic Crime Task Force.

MN News

4 recent homicides spotlight issue of domestic violence

MN News

New report to tally domestic violence deaths in 2013

MN News

Man found dead near Mpls fire was victim of 'complex homicidal violence'

The fire broke out Friday morning on Central Ave. NE.

MN News

Report: 37 people killed by domestic violence in Minnesota in 2013