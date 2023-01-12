Skip to main content
Donald Blom, who kidnapped and killed Katie Poirier in 1999, dies in prison

The 19-year-old Poirier was kidnapped from a Moose Lake convenience store and later found murdered.

Minnesota Department of Corrections

Donald Blom, who was convicted of the 1999 kidnap and murder of 19-year-old Katie Poirier, has died in prison.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed that Blom died at the age of 73 at the Oak Park Heights maximum security prison, describing it as an "expected natural causes death due to illness."

Blom served much of his prison sentence in Pennsylvania since his conviction in 2000, but he was transferred back to Minnesota in 2017 to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

Poirier's murder is one of the most high-profile in recent Minnesota history.

The 19-year-old, from Barnum, was working at a gas station off of I-35 in Moose Lake when she was kidnapped in May 1999.

Low-quality footage from a surveillance camera inside the store showed a man force her out of the store.

Some of Blom's co-workers gave tips to police that they suspected he was involved. He was later arrested and confessed to strangling Poirier before burning her body on his property.

He later took back this confession, but it was used to convict him during his trial.

