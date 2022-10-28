Skip to main content
Don't forget the witness signature when submitting absentee ballots

A secretary of state spokesperson said 38% of ballots rejected are due to a missing witness signature.

Photo by Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash

If you're submitting an absentee ballot through the mail for this year's election, remember the witness signature or it'll get rejected.

That's what a spokesperson with the Minnesota Secretary of State tells Bring Me The News, adding it's the leading reason for rejections of voter ballots.

As of Thursday, 2% of absentee ballots have been rejected, totaling 6,260. About 38% of the rejected ballots were dismissed because of a missing witness signature. 

Other leading reasons ballots have been rejected include:

  • No Minnesota address, title or notary stamp (21%)
  • Voter number and signature don't match (17%)
  • No voter signature (9%)

The spokesperson said a handful of other reasons lead to rejections, but all of them happened at a rate of 5% or less.

If you submit a ballot and it's rejected, local election officials are supposed to notify voters and get them a new ballot.

According to the secretary of state's website, 548,474 ballots have been submitted and 282,277 of them have been accepted (51.4%) as of Oct. 27.

Rejected ballots have increased 30% compared to this time in 2018. 

Over 100,000 more ballots have been submitted in 2022, but 2018's totals show over 2,000 fewer ballots were rejected and nearly 1,000 fewer due to a missing witness signature.

In 2020, the state waived the need for a witness signature as part of an agreement in a lawsuit filed over voting access during the COVID pandemic. The rule has since been reinstated.

Mail-in ballots must be received no later than Nov. 8. Voters can keep track of their submissions here.

For more information, visit the secretary of state's website.

Don't forget the witness signature when submitting absentee ballots

