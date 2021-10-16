October 16, 2021
Double murder in northeastern Minnesota, suspect kills himself after chase

Double murder in northeastern Minnesota, suspect kills himself after chase

The suspect died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A suspect wanted in connection with a double killing in St. Louis County killed himself after being chased by police.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call from a man who wanted someone to check on his son at a rural Culver Township home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The father himself arrived at the scene shortly before deputies, and they found two dead males outside the property.

A short time later a Minnesota state trooper saw a vehicle moving a few miles away from the scene and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled, sparking a short pursuit. During the course of the pursuit, he called 911 and confessed to the killings and also said he wanted to kill himself.

His vehicle was stopped by police using a pursuit intervention technique, sending it skidding into a ditch near Big Lake Road and Twins Lake Drive.

"When the vehicle came to rest, the driver shot himself (while within the vehicle)," the sheriff's office said. "He died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

None of the victims or the suspect have been named at this stage.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

