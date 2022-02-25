Dozens of crashes, spinouts in the Twin Cities Friday morning

Snow Thursday night into Friday has left some roads snowy and icy, leading to spinouts and crashes across the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's website shows some major highways in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota are completely or partially covered in snow or ice for Friday morning's commute after it snowed 2.6 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of midnight.

This has caused problems on the roads, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting there were 205 crashes between 4 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday. Seventeen of those crashes involved injuries (none serious) and there was one fatal crash in Otter Tail County.

There were also reports of 140 spinouts or vehicles going off the road and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks, the State Patrol says.

Here's a look at all the crashes on Twin Cities at 7:10 a.m., showing around three-dozen crashes or spinouts in the metro area.

You can get the latest road conditions from MnDOT here.