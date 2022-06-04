Skip to main content
Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

A 15-year-old was shot amid what police called a “chaotic scene” near the University of Minnesota campus Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a large crowd with fights breaking out at a residence on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:20 p.m.

As officers arrived, gunshots were heard and people began running in all directions. MPD officers from other precincts and the University of Minnesota Police Department also responded at that point.

In the backyard of the residence, officers found a 15-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers provided aid until he was taken to a hospital.

Video from CCTV obtained by MN Crime shows people running through an alley while well over two dozen gunshots ring out in the background. 

A vehicle believed to belong to a suspect was located at the scene.

The residence has been at the center of other crimes and disturbances, according to MPD. It was boarded up, and “formal eviction proceedings” are underway.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident. 

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting

The incident occurred Friday night in Dinkytown, with a 15-year-old being shot.

Winona Softball
MN Sports

Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota state softball tournament

This year's tournament will begin on Thursday in Mankato.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue drops its vaccine or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

Police said the person has been identified as Musa Sabriye.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $4.2M lake retreat blends mountain architecture, beach living

The sprawling retreat is nested on Lake Kabekona.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka

The diver went missing around 12 p.m. Friday.

Colin Brown - Sun Country airplane - Flickr
MN Travel

Sun Country seasonal flights returning to Duluth

Seasonal flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers will be available starting in December, with tickets on sale now.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve 2019.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Related

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, five injured in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

A 27-year-old shot in Phillips Saturday night died at the hospital Sunday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

St. Cloud 27-year-old ID'd as victim of homicide near U of M

The shooting, which also injured two others, occurred Thursday near the 500 block of 15th Avenue South.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the neck in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported at 7:47 p.m. Friday.

Medaria Arradondo
MN News

After another child shot, MPD chief decries gun violence 'epidemic' in Minneapolis

A 3-year-old was shot in north Minneapolis Friday night.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 8.20.41 AM
MN News

Man dies after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

The shooting was reported on the 1200 block of 7th Street South.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis woman claims self-defense in fatal shooting of man

She says the man broke into her garage, a search warrant application states.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.