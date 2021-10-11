October 12, 2021
Dr. Fauci says trick-or-treating this year is OK, 'enjoy it'

Photo by Charles Parker from Pexels

Publish date:

Dr. Fauci says trick-or-treating this year is OK, 'enjoy it'

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there ... and enjoy it," the nation's top infections disease doctor said.
Author:

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given the OK for outdoor trick-or-treating this Halloween. 

Traditional Halloween celebrations were discouraged last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor, told CNN

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there — you’re outdoors for the most part I mean ... and enjoy it. This is a time that children love.

"If you're not vaccinated, think about it that you'll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children, and your family and your community. So it's a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated but go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up."

This message of normalcy comes as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending downward nationally after a late-summer surge fueled by the delta variant. However, in Minnesota, cases are still rising. In fact, cases are rising faster in Minnesota than anywhere else in the U.S., driven largely by substantial increases in many greater Minnesota counties.

Related [Oct. 4]: Here are the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for the holidays this year

Fauci told CNN on Sunday daily COVID-19 cases are "trending in the right direction," adding: "Hopefully it's going to continue to go in that trajectory downward," noting he'd like to see new daily cases well below 100,000 nationally (on Sunday, they were at 93,814). 

"We have to just be careful that we don't prematurely declare victory in many respects. We still have around 68 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated that have not yet gotten vaccinated," Fauci told CNN.

Fauci also said data on the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination for kids under 12 will be before the FDA "relatively soon," which, if approved, would provide greater protection from the virus for everyone. 

As of Oct. 6, 58.4% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 69.1% when excluding kids under the age of 12. 

Nationally, 66% of the population 12 and older have completed the vaccine series. If you look at the total U.S. population, 56.4% is fully vaccinated. 

Next Up

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer says Bashaud Breeland tweet wasn't aimed at fans

The Vikings cornerback sent the tweet after Sunday's win over the Lions.

Devondre Trevon Phillips (left), pictured in 2012, and Terry Lorenzo Brown (right), pictured in 2020.
MN News

Murder charges in food hall mass shooting reveal details from chaotic scene

Two people face a dozen felonies apiece in connection with the deadly shootout.

Mischief Toy Store - Facebook
MN Shopping

MN toy store responds to 1-star review over mask requirement

"If that's not OK with you then please don't come back," the toy store wrote.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

After mass shooting, food truck hall will 'remain closed in the coming days'

The St. Paul business posted an update Monday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 2.59.25 PM
MN Vikings

Zimmer on Cousins: 'He kind of gave me a shove and I shoved him back'

Just two football guys doing football things, apparently.

eagle mountain trailhead minnesota
MN News

Rescuers hit with tornado warning, large hail while saving injured hiker

The hiker was experiencing a medical emergency on the trail to Eagle Mountain.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

County attorney: Winston Smith killing justified, no charges for deputies

The prosecutor who reviewed the case recommended against any criminal charges for officers involved.

halloween trick or treat
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci says trick-or-treating this year is OK, 'enjoy it'

“Particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there ... and enjoy it," the nation's top infections disease doctor said.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases growing faster in Minnesota than anywhere else in US

But there's a bit more to the story when also considering hospitalizations and deaths.

wikimedia commons - old country buffet - Snade6
MN Food & Drink

MN company buys Old Country Buffet brand — but will it reopen?

BBQ Holdings acquired the brand as part of a larger deal.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Charges upped to first-degree murder for accused Buffalo clinic shooter

Gregory Paul Ulrich is accused of shooting killing one person and injuring four others.

244469012_4444193795616476_1433019284179437133_n
Weather MN

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

The Park Rapids tornado caused damage to multiple structures, including a church and a car dealership.

Related

Halloween, trick-or-treating
MN Coronavirus

Osterholm on safe trick-or-treating: 'I would say go ahead with it'

The infectious disease expert's opinion doesn't align with the CDC's guidance.

trick-or-treating, Halloween
MN Coronavirus

Traditional trick-of-treating a no-no, but MDH say there are ways to make it safer

There are safer ways to do trick-or-treating than going door-to-door, health officials say.

trick-or-treating, Halloween
MN Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Will MN ban trick-or-treating like Los Angeles County?

A state health official says it's premature to decide right now.

49673229463_d68eeb5321_k
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci says he's 'cautiously optimistic' of COVID vaccine by year's end

The infectious disease expert was speaking before Congress on Tuesday.

Fauci
MN Health

Dr. Fauci to deliver keynote speech for Mayo Clinic on September 11

Fauci has been the face of America's fight against the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci
MN Coronavirus

Fauci on same page as MN governor about re-opening economy

A full re-opening of the economy by May 4 is a "moonshot" goal, Gov. Walz said Monday.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Reports: FDA expected to OK use of Pfizer vaccine on young teens

Pfizer found its vaccine is very effective for people ages 12-15.

dinner party holidays gathering celebration 1
MN Coronavirus

Here are the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines for the holidays

It's the second year of celebrating holidays during the pandemic.