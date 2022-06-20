Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is vowing to make changes to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, the same body that is investigating his own medical license.

In a social media video posted Thursday, Jensen, a former state senator and family physician, said he is being investigated by the board for the fifth time.

“For the last two years, I have been forced to live under the constant cloud of investigation,” Jensen said in the video.

"This fifth investigation is similar to the first four. Allegations that appear to come from people who have never met me, never received a healthcare service from me. But nevertheless, they have anonymity, I don't get to know who they are and they are putting me on the hot seat," Jensen said.

"The other night I was asked a question and I said this: 'If I'm governor I get to appoint people to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, And I said, 'this juggernaut will be dealt with," he said. "This is crippling to a physician to be under investigation."

Jensen revealed to the Pioneer Press that he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite seeing patients at his practice. He also said he does not recommend the vaccine to about one third of his patients.

Jensen has previously questioned how COVID-19 death totals were being recorded and compared the virus to the flu, which led to an investigation by the board in July of 2020.

"Is this intentional? Is this political? I understand that the Board is being weaponized, but I think the Board owes me some dignity and courtesy," he added.

Three members of the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice have terms ending in the next year, according to the Star Tribune. If elected in November, Jensen would be in charge of filling their seats.

State law allows the governor to remove members of the board for “cause” after notice and a hearing.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for comment.