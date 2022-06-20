Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Skip to main content
Dr. Scott Jensen vows Minnesota medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with' if he's governor

Dr. Scott Jensen vows Minnesota medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with' if he's governor

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Dr. Scott Jensen

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is vowing to make changes to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, the same body that is investigating his own medical license.

In a social media video posted Thursday, Jensen, a former state senator and family physician, said he is being investigated by the board for the fifth time. 

“For the last two years, I have been forced to live under the constant cloud of investigation,” Jensen said in the video.

"This fifth investigation is similar to the first four. Allegations that appear to come from people who have never met me, never received a healthcare service from me. But nevertheless, they have anonymity, I don't get to know who they are and they are putting me on the hot seat," Jensen said. 

"The other night I was asked a question and I said this: 'If I'm governor I get to appoint people to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, And I said, 'this juggernaut will be dealt with," he said. "This is crippling to a physician to be under investigation."

Jensen revealed to the Pioneer Press that he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 despite seeing patients at his practice. He also said he does not recommend the vaccine to about one third of his patients.

Jensen has previously questioned how COVID-19 death totals were being recorded and compared the virus to the flu, which led to an investigation by the board in July of 2020.

"Is this intentional? Is this political? I understand that the Board is being weaponized, but I think the Board owes me some dignity and courtesy," he added. 

Three members of the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice have terms ending in the next year, according to the Star Tribune. If elected in November, Jensen would be in charge of filling their seats.

State law allows the governor to remove members of the board for “cause” after notice and a hearing. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for comment. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.49.06 AM
MN Weather

Heat index Monday in the Twin Cities could hit 107

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

The City Council approved the proposal on a 8-5 majority.

police lights
MN News

Authorities refute owner's claim that deputy killed dog 'for no reason'

The dog bit the deputy while he was arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

Vince McMahon
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis fans criticized for cheering Vince McMahon at Smackdown

McMahon stepped down as CEO on Friday amid a misconduct probe.

3210 33rd Ave NE, St Anthony, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Superintendent harassed with cardboard penis deliveries

A 30-year-old woman admitted to being upset with the superintendent over a school employee whom she is friends with.

Daniel James Hart
MN News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Authorities say Daniel James Hart is potentially driving a black 2017 BMW 740i with a Minnesota license plate reading as "5BD597."

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Scott Jensen investigated by medical board for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

The state lawmaker went viral earlier in the pandemic due to comments he made about death certificates.

Scott Jensen
MN News

Following misinformation claims, Dr. Scott Jensen says medical board's investigation is over

The state lawmaker went viral earlier in the pandemic due to comments he made about death certificates.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen continues to tout unproven ivermectin as treatment for COVID

The gubernatorial candidate suggested skeptics "get some worms and have them creep out of your anus."

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

Scott Jensen YouTube video screengrab Sept 10 2021
MN News

Vaccine skeptic gov. candidate calls for 'civil disobedience' over COVID rules

"Meet the moment with me," Dr. Scott Jensen told supporters in a video Friday.