October 8, 2021
Publish date:

Draconid meteor shower will be most visible Friday evening

The meteor shower is most visible in the northern hemisphere.
Author:
geminids-meteor-shower

Friday evening is expected to be the best time to watch the Draconid meteor shower. 

According to NASA, Draconid meteors are caused when the earth collides with debris from the 21P/Giacobini-Zinner comet, which orbits the sun every six and a half years.

The resulting meteor shower is most radiant at the top of the Draco the Dragon constellation. It is also most visible in the northern hemisphere.

The meteor shower began on Wednesday and will go through Sunday, but it will be most visible Friday, per EarthSky

Because the shower’s radiant point is high in the sky, the best viewing hours will be in the evening, as opposed to late at night or early in the morning for many other meteor showers. 

And the waxing crescent moon won't obscure the views of the shower this year. 

For the best views of the shower, observers should seek out higher elevation places with limited light pollution and face north, according to CNN

Draconid meteor showers typically deliver 10 to 20 meteors per hour, but they have produced up to hundreds of meteors per hour in the past. 

Unfortunately, clouds in parts of Minnesota could obscure the view of the meteors Friday night, especially in northern Minnesota and along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. 

Here's a map of the sky cover percentage at 8 p.m. Friday:

cloud cover

geminids-meteor-shower
Federal jury finds man guilty of forcing women into prostitution in Bloomington

He was arrested at a Bloomington hotel in 2019.

Eden Prairie man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

Damien Lashaun Nelson had others purchase firearms for him illegally between June and October of last year.

'Minnesota Bound' set to reach iconic television milestone

History in the making.

Driver runs over 32-year-old Burnsville man lying on the highway

The pedestrian died of his injuries.

How can Anthony Barr help the Vikings run defense?

The linebacker's potential return could go a long way in stopping opponents on the ground.

Shot clocks could be coming to Minnesota high school basketball

The issue is expected to be voted on in December but could be several seasons away.

Police: Man forced his way into Twin Cities home, demanded money

Mounds View police say he first knocked on the door, then pushed his way in.

Central MN man dies in accident involving broken lawnmower

The man had been working on the lawnmower when it moved and ran over him.

Health officials: Minnesota hospitals experiencing a 'capacity crisis'

Malcolm called the current capacity crisis for pediatric cases "quite extraordinary."

Charges: Man concocted story about injured child, fatal stabbing after crash

The man's account set off an extensive search involving good Samaritans, drones and a K9.

Men who caused 3,900 gallons of oil to spill into river ordered to pay $1.1M

The two men were also sentenced to serve one year of probation.

