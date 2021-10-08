Draconid meteor shower will be most visible Friday evening

The meteor shower is most visible in the northern hemisphere.

rwarrin, Flickr

Friday evening is expected to be the best time to watch the Draconid meteor shower.

According to NASA, Draconid meteors are caused when the earth collides with debris from the 21P/Giacobini-Zinner comet, which orbits the sun every six and a half years.

The resulting meteor shower is most radiant at the top of the Draco the Dragon constellation. It is also most visible in the northern hemisphere.

The meteor shower began on Wednesday and will go through Sunday, but it will be most visible Friday, per EarthSky.

Because the shower’s radiant point is high in the sky, the best viewing hours will be in the evening, as opposed to late at night or early in the morning for many other meteor showers.

And the waxing crescent moon won't obscure the views of the shower this year.

For the best views of the shower, observers should seek out higher elevation places with limited light pollution and face north, according to CNN.

Draconid meteor showers typically deliver 10 to 20 meteors per hour, but they have produced up to hundreds of meteors per hour in the past.

Unfortunately, clouds in parts of Minnesota could obscure the view of the meteors Friday night, especially in northern Minnesota and along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

Here's a map of the sky cover percentage at 8 p.m. Friday: