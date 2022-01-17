Driver, 15 years old, hurt when car collides with SUV

A teenage driver was injured when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an SUV.

The girl, 15, was in a Honda Civic just before 7 p.m. Sunday, exiting onto southbound Highway 52 from 41st Street, according to the State Patrol. That's when "the vehicle lost control and collided with" a Ford Explorer.



The exact nature of the crash isn't explained in the incident report, however the airbags in both vehicles went off.

The teenager was transported to Olmsted Medical Center, but the State Patrol did not share the extent of her injuries. The lone passenger in the Honda, a 53-year-old woman from Austin, had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St Mary's Rochester.

The 64-year-old Oronoco man driving the Ford SVU was not injured in the crash.

Everyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt. The State Patrol said roads were wet at the time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.