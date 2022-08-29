Driver, 2 young children killed in Ham Lake crash

A crash in Ham Lake Sunday after left three people dead – two of them young children.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a baby and a toddler were among the victims in the crash just after 3 p.m., with a third child in a critical condition at a hospital.

The collision happened near Bunker Lake Blvd NW and Butternut St NW in Ham Lake, with police saying an SUV driven by a man, with a woman and three children all passengers, crossed the median and crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer.

The SUV driver and the toddler were declared dead at the scene, while the infant died at a hospital after being flown there by Life Link III helicopter.

The woman in the SUV was taken to a local hospital in serious condition while the other child was flown in a North Memorial helicopter to a hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Two men in the pickup towing the trailer suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released and the crash is under investigation.