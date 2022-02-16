Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

A 36-year-old man has died after he was involved in a collision with a tractor truck in Meeker County Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened between a southbound Kenworth tractor and a northbound Subaru Legacy on Hwy. 22 around 4:52 a.m.

The driver of the Subaru, 36-year-old Rick Braun of Stewart, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 33-year-old man from New London, was not injured.

It's not clear how the collision came to happen. The State Patrol says conditions were dry, both drivers were wearing seat belts, and that alcohol was not a factor.

There have been 20 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, which is down on the 31 by the same date in 2021.

