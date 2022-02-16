Skip to main content
Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.

A 36-year-old man has died after he was involved in a collision with a tractor truck in Meeker County Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened between a southbound Kenworth tractor and a northbound Subaru Legacy on Hwy. 22 around 4:52 a.m.

The driver of the Subaru, 36-year-old Rick Braun of Stewart, Minnesota, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 33-year-old man from New London, was not injured.

It's not clear how the collision came to happen. The State Patrol says conditions were dry, both drivers were wearing seat belts, and that alcohol was not a factor.

There have been 20 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, which is down on the 31 by the same date in 2021.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.

glencoe
Places to Go

City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

Seems...a little harsh.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Vikings officially name Kevin O'Connell head coach

He'll be introduced at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

The Wild have another young star on their hands.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings need to make big decisions about 4 key players

The Vikings have some important decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Centro Kitchen
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Everything we're looking for from O'Connell's opening press conference

ESPN reports O'Connell will be introduced on Thursday.

clear springs elementary - minnetonka
MN News

Minnetonka school closing early due to planned protest over racist incident

Non-Minnetonka groups have planned a protest at the neighboring district building.

Minneapolis police
MN News

MPD finds man dead from gunshots following ShotSpotter activation

Police received a ShotSpotter activation around 8:20 p.m.

fridley huntington bank robbery 1 resize
MN News

Suspects rob Huntington Bank in Twin Cities, assault employee

Authorities say they made off with cash during the afternoon robbery.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 41, killed in crash with box truck on Hwy. 10 near St. Cloud

The deceased driver is from St. Cloud.

state patrol
MN News

Driver, 82, killed in Kandiyohi County crash involving semi

The elderly woman is a resident of Belgrade, Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Dakota County

The crash happened Monday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Pickup driver killed in crash with semi truck in Anoka County

Police say the pickup driver crossed the centerline.

MN News

11-year-old boy killed in ATV crash in Meeker County

He was pinned under the ATV after a crash on Monday afternoon.

MN News

Driver, 59, killed in head-on crash in Plymouth

The crash happened on Thursday evening.

ambulance
MN News

Man, woman killed in crash with semitrailer truck in western MN

The head-on crash happened Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2019-06-11 at 7.15.03 AM
MN News

Woman, 42, killed in crash with semi north of Twin Cities

The collision happened on Hwy. 65.