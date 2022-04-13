Skip to main content
Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash.

MN511

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash.

The driver of a Ford Fusion who drove the wrong-way along southbound I-35E was killed after causing a chain reaction crash.

The southbound interstate was closed for several hours Tuesday evening following the crash that happened around 9:45 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ford Fusion driver entered I-35E at Victoria Avenue and traveled north in the southbound lanes.

As vehicles veered out of the way, the Fusion eventually struck a school bus south of Grand Avenue, before going on to hit a Toyota Highlander and then rolling, hitting a GMC Terrain.

The driver of the Fusion, identified as 36-year-old woman Robin Grigsby, of North St. Paul, was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seat belt but it's unknown if alcohol was involved.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Highlander was being driven by a 50-year-old St. Paul man carrying three 14-year-old children, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus was carrying a driver and three passengers, all of them adults. One of them suffered minor injuries. The Terrain driver was uninjured.

Footage of the wrong-way driver shortly before the crash was captured on traffic cameras.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 10.12.47 PM
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Patrick Beverley
TV, Movies and The Arts

TNT crew, LeBron mock Wolves for celebrating play-in win

Minnesota went wild after beating the Clippers to advance to the NBA playoffs.

USATSI_11495918
Minnesota Life

Minnesotan wins $106 million Mega Millions jackpot

It's the first time the jackpot has ever been won in Minnesota.

USATSI_18080530_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves beat Clippers, will face Grizzlies in playoffs

D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Patrick Beverley led the way.

storm
MN Weather

LIVE UPDATES: Twin Cities placed in severe thunderstorm watch

Tracking the latest information about severe storms in Minnesota.

Crash suspect
MN News

Charges: Driver used alcohol, drugs before crash that killed Lakeville teen

Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

police lights
MN News

'Close friends' tied to drive-by shooting also connected to separate murders in St. Paul

St. Paul man arrested in connection with shooting death of 57-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 2.07.07 PM
MN News

9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

Nine semis were overturned by apparent strong winds.

Jessica Miles
TV, Movies and The Arts

Longtime anchor Jessica Miles announces KSTP exit

Miles plan to spend more time with family.

Booker T. Hodges
MN News

Dr. Booker T. Hodges sworn in as Bloomington police chief

Hodges is the city's first Black police chief.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 12.36.24 PM
MN Weather

Tornado threat for MN, IA: The latest from Sven Sundgaard

The best potential appears to be along and south of I-90.

Home 1
MN Property

Gallery: $5.1M artist hideaway with 67 acres, Lenny Kravitz door handles

The stunning home is surrounded by virgin forest land, and comes with 1.5 miles of Itasca County shoreline.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 7.28.15 AM
MN News

Wrong-way driver crashes, runs from vehicle, is killed on I-35

He crashed going the wrong way on I-35 in Burnsville, then ran and was struck by multiple vehicles.

Highway 169
MN News

Driver of wrong-way vehicle killed in crash on Highway 169

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

ambulance
MN News

Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Interstate 94

The driver collided with a semi on I-94 near Albany.

Screen Shot 2020-06-21 at 7.48.03 AM
MN News

4 dead in wrong-way driver crash on I-35W in Twin Cities

A motorist was going the wrong way on I-35W in Richfield.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed by wrong-way driver in crash that closed eastbound I-394

The motorist drove the wrong way for miles before crashing near Ridgedale Center.

MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash caused by wrong-way driver

The crash happened late Monday night in Beltrami County.

Screen Shot 2020-01-23 at 6.23.29 AM
MN News

Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound I-694 at I-35E interchange

Two semis were involved in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Wrong-way driver causes crash in Brooklyn Park, at least 4 injured

The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.